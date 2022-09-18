Shaquille O’Neal, who arm-wrestled John Cena, beat $50 Million TNT co-host at the same

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal took down his co-star and fellow NBA legend Charles Barkley in an arm-wrestling duel

The NBA is a league full of tall players. The average height of an NBA Player is estimated to be around 6’7″. However, when you’re Shaquille O’Neal, averages don’t matter to you. The 19-year NBA veteran was a 7’1″, 325 lbs monster. Big Shaq dominated the NBA during his 19 seasons and was a menace to every opponent.

Due to his size and build, Shaq was always considered a good option for wrestling. He even tried his hand at the same. Initially, he presented titles, and hosted the RAW. However, soon enough, the big man stepped into the ring himself as well.

While making rounds in professional wrestling rings, Shaq also used his stages to challenge wrestlers. Once, the big man got into a verbal argument with The Rock. Another time, he met John Cena, and the two arm-wrestled. While that may have ended in a draw, Shaq didn’t let his TNT co-star hand him the same fate.

Shaquille O’Neal destroyed Charles Barkley in arm-wrestling

Shaquille O’Neal is indeed a big man. However, his TNT co-host, Charles Barkley, is not small either. The Round Mound of Rebound stands tall at 6’6″ and weighs 252 lbs. The duo has had their share of fights on and off the court. However, one thing they never agreed on was who was the stronger one of the two.

The crew had two ex-Canadian Armed force personnel in a special episode of Inside the NBA. The two were wrestling world champions and talked to the crew. One thing led to another, and Chuck and Shaq lined up to battle their strengths.

Around the 4 minute mark of this video, we can see the two NBA legends getting ready.

What happens when 2 professional arm wrestlers join #InsideTheNBA? 😂💪 pic.twitter.com/UYcfowKQIk — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 25, 2018

Shaq took down Chuck instantaneously, demonstrating his power and proving he was the stronger one out of the duo. He then went on to wrestle the champions.