$400 million Shaquille O’Neal claims he never understood Bitcoins and thus stays away from investing in them

Shaquille O’Neal is amongst the richest sportsmen alive.

Shaquille O’Neal was an icon of NBA basketball by all means. With his lively presence and non-NBA activities, Superman earned a penchant in the world of entertainment too to go with his on-court success.

However, the off-court acts did not take Shaq’s magic away from the floor and success. Big Diesel racked up the honors and got himself into the Hall of Fame. 4 championships and a three-peat in Laker and Heat colors added further glitter to a legendary career.

Shaq earned himself the bag with all his fame and prestige. And then, wise investments helped the former big man multiply his career earnings into sky-high territory.

Smart investments and patterns of investment applied by Shaq have been the topic of many a conversation in his post-retirement career. Naturally, when quizzed about investments, Shaq was questioned about the latest fad investment.

Cryptocurrency.

O’Neal wasn’t having any of that.

What is Shaquille O’Neal’s take on investments in Cryptocurrency and NFTs?

On a podcast discussing his investments, Shaquille O’Neal candidly gave details on his opinion on cryptocurrency and NFT investments. Investing in these virtual digital assets had been the latest kid on the block garnering the attention of investors across the globe.

O’Neal is a simple man when it comes to investments. If he doesn’t understand what he is investing in, Superman does not give it the go-ahead.

Shaq admits to not being able to comprehend the web3 world with its NFTs and cryptocurrencies. O’Neal believes in real-world assets and their valuations, not in virtual intangible assets.

Shaquille O’Neal clearly had a point with the fluctuating nature of the market and the uncertainty surrounding Web3 investments. Maybe he was on to something early on? Experience tells.

Are you adopting Shaq’s strategy and investing in known entities alone? Is a $400 million worth of man’s advice reliable?

Probably.

