Shaquille O’Neal, Who Bought His Mom a $100,000 Mercedes With His First Salary, Shares What Priority Rank She Holds in His Life

Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal has loads of people in his life, but there is one person he ranks over everyone else

Shaquille O’Neal is undeniably one of the best players ever to grace the NBA floor. The 7’1″, 325 lbs big man was selected as the first pick in the 1992 NBA Draft. Since Day 1, Shaq only had one mission, to establish his dominance in the league. He won 4 championships during his 19-year career, and is considered a Top 10 player of all time.

Even while he was in the NBA, Shaq always had his other ventures as well. The Big Diesel was part of movies, had tons of endorsement deals, constantly invested in businesses, and built an empire of his own. Along with his entrepreneurial endovenous, Shaq was also busy raising a family.

Shaquille O’Neal has six kids, four of whom were with his ex-wife Shaunie O’Neal. Three sons and three daughters. One would think a parent would prioritize their kids over everyone else, but not Shaq.

Shaquille O’Neal prioritizes his mom over his own kids

Shaq was not born into money. Growing up, things weren’t easy for him and his mom. However, Shaunie did her best every single time. Shaq was a big kid who had a knack for getting into trouble. However, his mom was there through it all, helped him straighten up, and supported his dreams.

The big fella only had one life goal: to buy his mom anything she could dream of. O’Neal bought his mom a $100,000 Mercedes with his first NBA paycheck. Once, Shaq was in an interview, where he was asked whether his children are his number one priority. He replied and said,

“No, my mother is my number 1 priority. I always get in trouble for saying that, but my mother’s my number 1 priority, and then the children.”

It is truly incredible to see the bond Shaq shares with his mother, Lucille O’Neal. Such bonds aren’t found often, and it’s refreshing to hear about them.

