Shaquille O’Neal, who couldn’t handle 135,000 Scoville, threw up in a cereal-eating contest

Shaquille O’Neal is quite the physical specimen. With a size like his, he can eat anything, except for cereal it would seem!

In 1991, the Orlando Magic drafted perhaps the most dominant superstar in NBA history. Shaquille O’Neal was a force to be reckoned with.

The 7’0″ center was unstoppable, absolutely annihilating oppositions for 20 seasons. However, there are things that even Shaq cannot beat, like food.

There have been numerous instances where the Big Aristotle has lost to some crazy meals. This includes that one time he ate the world’s hottest chip and his appearance on Hot Ones.

In fact, his earliest battle against food came when he had just retired. Specifically, when he lost a cereal eating competition.

Shaquille O’Neal once lost a cereal eating competition and then threw up back in the bowl

Given his size and strength, it is hard to imagine there being a food that Shaq cannot guzzle down. The man eats five meals a day.

However, just a little while after his retirement from the NBA, O’Neal faced two opponents he could not defeat. Jimmy Kimmel Live’s Guillermo and a bowl of cereal.

Diesel took on Guillermo in a ceral eating competition, but stood no chance. In fact, he gave up half way through and even threw up some of the cereal back into the bowl!

A sad day for Shaq to say the least. Who would have imaged he would fall to a bowl of cereal? Nevertheless, the man got up and moved on with his life.

