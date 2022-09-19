“You wear LeBrons against me? I’mma bust your a**. Straight Up!”: LeBron James Once Shared How Opponent Players’ Sneakers Motivate Him

Lakers superstar LeBron James once spoke about other athletes wearing his signature shoes and how it affects his gameplay

LeBron James is one of those athletes that’s one of a kind. He isn’t the kind of talent you’d call once in a generation, more like once in a lifetime. We may never see someone like LeBron ever again. The thing is, everyone had an idea of how good he could be, right off the bat.

Even when LBJ was just in high school, he had attention from all media outlets, local and national, as well as the attention of NBA players and front offices. Even before he was drafted in the NBA, James already had a 7-year, $90 Million deal from Nike.

In 2003, 18-year-old LeBron James signed a $90 million deal with Nike. He was asked about how he would handle the pressure to succeed:pic.twitter.com/nOngyrCQTK — Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) October 12, 2020

Also Read: LeBron James, who lost 6 times, is more likely to make the NBA Finals than make a field goal!

LBJ has come a long way from his initial deal with Nike. Around the end of 2015, LBJ signed a lifetime deal with Nike, worth over $1 Billion. He has released 20 Signature Shoes with the brand, with LeBron 20s just hitting the market recently.

LeBron James shares how he feels when other players wear his shoes

In 2015, LBJ was unveiling LeBron XIIIs. He chose a GQ interview as the perfect place to launch them. For that interview, he sat down with Will and Mark Anthony. They discussed their personal grails, where LBJ brought up his first ever signature shoe, that he wore in front of his homecrowd.

Later, when the LeBron 13s were being introduced, Mark Anthony asked LBJ how he feels when he sees opponent players donning his sneakers. To explain the same, LeBron took us back to Michael Jordan’s days.

“When I was a kid, and I used to see guys wear MJ’s shoes when they played against MJ, I’m like, ‘Oh, MJ got a little mental edge over those guys,'”

Then, he spoke about how it’s ok for the people he’s cool with, the people who are on Team LeBron, to wear his kicks against him. However, “If you just a guy that’s just like, you actually just go to Foot Locker or somewhere, you just get a pair of ‘Brons and you want to wear ’em on a Tuesday night vs. me? I’ma bust your a**. Straight up.”

Also Read: Kevin Hart, who offered LeBron James $40 to join the Sixers, roasted the King with JR Smith

I guess every NBA player should note this point. Wearing the King’s shoes against him might not impress him, but might just cost your team the game.