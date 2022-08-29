Shaquille O’Neal lost $400,000 while performing a nice gesture for 25 y/o LeBron James

Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James are two of the richest athletes of all time.

With a combined 8 rings and over $1.4 billion between them, it is safe to call them huge success stories. Both LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal have dominated the sport during their peaks and then some.

However, despite them having played together, rarely are they mentioned together as a great duo. This was partly due to the fact that Shaq was past his prime when he teamed up with young Bron.

Cleveland never got to see what could have been had the two been at their respective peaks when they joined forces.

Also read: “LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, and Jay-Z on the same team?!”: How a $6 Billion power outage denied world the greatest potential game at Rucker Park

While Shaq wasn’t the best teammate LeBron could have in terms of impact, the big man did make some savvy moves to elevate his status among James’ teammates.

In 2010, LeBron James celebrated his 25th birthday. Shaq was a teammate of James with the Cavaliers during this period of time. Superman upped the gift game and got his young star something special. Something worth $400k!

What was Shaq’s $400k gift to LeBron on his 25th birthday?

Post-game on the day of his 25th birthday, LeBron received Shaq’s gift. Big Diesel’s gift to his co-star was as extravagant as gifts come. LeBron was the recipient of a $400k Rolls Royce Phantom courtesy Shaq.

What’s $400k to someone who is worth $400 million, eh?

Some gesture by Shaq in favor of a teammate who he barely spent time with. Their union at Cleveland was short and ended with LeBron’s “Decision”.

Shaq really would have been in the “Teammate of the Year” race with such a gesture. Unfortunately for the big man, the award was only initiated a couple of seasons later. And maybe would not have rewarded his off-court show of affection for his teammate.

Regardless, what 25-year-old wouldn’t appreciate a Rolls Royce?

LeBron really hit the jackpot with Shaq as his teammate. Even if they didn’t win any rings together, their time as teammates certainly was immortalized with the Phantom.

Also read: “Michael Jordan left? This sh*t’s mine!”: Shaquille O’Neal explains how young stars need to draw from LeBron James’ example to take over NBA