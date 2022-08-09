Shaquille O’Neal, who spends $50,000 a month due to divorce with Shaunie, now claims to have 4 side chicks

Shaquille O’Neal makes sure to live a crazy life, even in retirement. The 7-foot Lakers legend hilariously gave details about his dating life, and turns out, he’s still scoring.

Shaquille O’Neal has a crazy life outside his career, and once in a while, we get to see that side of him. Of course, Shaq’s NBA career is one people dream about. The LA legend was the catalyst of the Lakers dynasty in the 2000s. He was the star of a team that won three titles in a row, forming a dynamic duo with Kobe Bryant.

There was nobody who could stop Shaq back in the day. He was the most dominant physical force to have ever played basketball, and he completely owned the paint.

Shaq was a menace on both sides of the ball. He could control the paint with his size, deterring anyone who dared to enter. We haven’t seen anyone dominant the inside game quite like Shaq since his glory days. Back then, he was an absolute beast to watch.

Shaquille O’Neal has found a way to stay balling after divorce with Shaunie O’Neal

Shaq has gained quite the reputation as a womanizer. His marriage with Shaunie O’Neal broke off after he admitted to cheating on her with multiple women. He was honest in admitting he wasn’t faithful and didn’t keep the vows of his marriage.

Now, Shaq pays Shaunie about $50,000 a month for their divorce. He pays her $10,000 in alimony per month and another $10,000 for each of their four kids per month.

However, Shaq isn’t going to stop reeling in the women. He recently revealed that he has not one, not two, not three, but four side chicks!

“I’m married to a girl named couch,” O’Neal hilariously explained. “I have a side chick named Netflix. I have another side chick named Amazon, and my favorite side chick is Hulu. And they keep me occupied. That’s how I relax. After I work, I like to just go home, sit down, chill.

“Then, I have another side chick that doesn’t have her passport clearances, her name is hookah. So, I’m occupied.”

You have to wonder how Shaq’s wife, Couch, feels about it all. Shaq does have somewhat of a reputation of being a womanzier, and he’s flirted with many people on live TV.

Hopefully, Shaq can convince Couch he’s not doing her any harm and continue to live life well with his other four side chicks.

