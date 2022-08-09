Ben Simmons posts cryptic tweet amidst break-up rumors with girlfriend Maya Jama and Nets WhatsApp fiasco

Ben Simmons sends a message out to the NBA community after certain allegations and rumors about him reveal themselves

We’re right back to Ben Simmons again. Who would have guessed?

Of course, the Nets man’s massive drama with the Philadelphia 76ers… well, let’s just say the word ‘unforgettable’ doesn’t quite do it justice.

But, as you can probably already tell by us being here, that really hasn’t been the end of it. Far from it, actually.

You see, after he joined the Nets, all of his back problems reared their ugly heads to the world. And well, let’s just say, rifts were caused because of it.

Ben Simmons is hilarious I’d never ever want to be teammates with him or be a fan of a team he’s on but nonetheless… This is a hysterical thing to do “Hey Ben, we got nobody.. We need ya” *Fuck Off* pic.twitter.com/uKBevyBt3O — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 9, 2022

On top of that, there has been news on him and potentially having broken up with his partner, TV presenter Maya Jama.

With all this news circulating around his name, Ben Simmons recently put out a very cryptic tweet. And well, let’s just say, it was very Ben Simmons of him.

Ben Simmons blames all the news on him, on a lack of content in NBA news sarcastically…?

At this point, we aren’t sure what Ben Simmons even means with his tweets anymore.

Before we start off on that note though, here is the post in question.

😂 slow news day — Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) August 9, 2022

Frankly, he isn’t wrong. Trying to find news in the NBA offseason is like trying to find an oasis in the desert. It will; leave you parched for something you’re not even sure exists. So, if he’s being serious, he’s speaking pure facts.

However, of course, he’s being sarcastic.

This is the biggest attention-seeking grown baby in all of pro sports right now.

What else would it really be?

