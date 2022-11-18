Shaquille O’Neal, Who Wants 3 Degrees Out of His Kids for his $400M, Revealed Why Education is Important To Him

Oct 14, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, US; Shaquille O’Neal, AKA DJ Diesel, performs during Late Night at the Phog at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

There has been a lot of talk about what a great businessman Shaquille O’Neal is. But, in all that talk, it’s sometimes lost on modern NBA fans just how dominant this man was during his playing days.

Among other things, he is a 4-time NBA champion, with three of those rings coming as part of a three-peat. He’s also won an MVP, 3 Finals-MVP, 2 scoring championships, and 14-All NBA selections.

Of course, it doesn’t end there. But, if we started to list off his every achievement, we’d be here until kingdom come.

However, while the man’s prestigious career may have felt inevitable during his NBA career, that almost wasn’t the case at all.

No, the man once had to go through a really tough incident, to learn the lesson that made it all happen.

Shaquille O’Neal learned about ‘No Pass, No Play’ the hard way

Given just how dominant Shaquille O’Neal was from a young age, it’d have been really easy to grow an attitude. And for a little while as a child, he absolutely did.

But then, a little incident happened during a game. And then, because of him, the whole team lost.

What happened? Well, here is the Diesel’s explanation.

That’s harsh, to say the least. Especially for a child.

However, it was this incident that helped him learn that education, even in basketball, is wildly important.

Speaking of education though, despite being worth a whopping $400 million, he has let his kids know, they can’t touch his ‘cheese’ easily.

No, they have to do something very specific to get their hands on his fortune.

Shaquille O’Neal wants 4 degrees out of each of his kids

Shaquille O’Neal once sat down with Logan Paul for an interview. And here, he revealed his one rule for his kids, to get his fortune.

Respectable nepotism indeed.

If they can indeed get 3 whole degrees, and then they get the fortune, at that point, they would have unquestionably earned it.

And to top it all off, they’ll be educated enough to potentially use that wealth in the right way too.

The brilliance of Shaquille O’Neal can never be overestimated.

