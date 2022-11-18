“Stephen Curry is One of the Closest Things to Perfection”: Stephen A. Smith Expresses Lack of Superlatives to Express 4x Champion’s Greatness

While the defending champions Golden State Warriors are off to a bumpy start, reigning Finals MVP Stephen Curry has been putting up a show of shows. The baby-faced assassin has been doing most of the heavy lifting on the offense, showcasing his clutch gene whenever required.

Unfortunately, the former unanimous MVP’s greatness hasn’t been enough to get Golden State on the +500 mark. The latest example of this is his 50-point game against the Phoenix Suns. Nonetheless, Curry’s numbers this season have left us nothing but speechless.

Stephen Curry put on a SCORING CLINIC tonight, putting up a 50 BALL on 60.7% shooting and knocking down 7 triples! 💦 @StephenCurry30: 50 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST, 7 3PM pic.twitter.com/0of1hi56dI — NBA (@NBA) November 17, 2022

Tonight is Stephen Curry’s sixth career 50-point game after turning 30 years old, tying Michael Jordan for 2nd-most all-time. Only Wilt Chamberlain has more (7). pic.twitter.com/ZBIfAViRRU — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 17, 2022

Stephen Curry is averaging 32.8 PPG with a 70.1% TS… Let that sink in 😳 pic.twitter.com/wnIOJYbl5V — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 17, 2022

Currently holding a 6-9 record, the Warriors have failed Curry, the player with the second-highest PPG this season. The Warriors guard is averaging 32.8 PPG, 6.8 RPG, and 6.4 APG on 53/44/92 shooting splits, reminding us of his 2015-16 unanimous MVP season.

Also read: Stephen Curry, Who Was Born in the Same Hospital as LeBron James, Watched TV as Wife Ayesha Gave Birth

Recently, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith decided to pay homage to Curry, ranking him among greats like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James.

Stephen A. Smith falls short of words while praising Stephen Curry’s recent showing on the hardwood.

Appearing on the 95.7 FM Game, Stephen A was asked to comment on Curry playing his best basketball, to which the veteran analyst had the following to say.

“It’s not an argument. It’s the best basketball I’ve seen him play without question. Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kobe, MJ, here’s where our love for them knows no limits, they never cheat us, they’re always ready, and they have bad nights, more good nights, but you never looked at them and said, ‘They’re out of it, they’re not in shape, they didn’t take of themselves, they didn’t prioritize accepting and embracing responsibilities from being that dude.’ Of all the great things that Steph Curry has done, that’s was ranks through to me.”

The ESPN veteran further narrated a story about the Warriors partying in Vegas while Curry focused on his game and fitness, all the while.

“You know in the off-season, they going some trip to Vegas. What they said was it’s universally understood the one person who is never going on that trip is Steph Curry that responsibility is what makes him an all-time great, the greatest shooter we’ve ever seen, one of the greatest champions we’ve ever seen, one of the greatest role models we have ever seen in our lives. Maybe it doesn’t sound like, I’m giving him enough praise, I don’t know what else to say, and I’m the person who talks no limits, I can come up with more superlatives to express his greatness as a basketball player as a professional and as a champion, I can’t. He’s one of the closest things to perfection we have ever seen from any winner we have ever encountered in the history of sports.”

Recently, Smith suggested a wild trade idea to reunite Kevin Durant with the Warriors.

“ You can’t waste the greatness of Steph Curry”: Stephen A. Smith implores GM Bob Myers and co to get Kevin Durant back.

As bizarre as it may sound to many, Smith stated that the Warriors should make a trade for the Slim Reaper if they no longer believed in some of their young guys.

Stephen A Smith has some interesting advice for the Warriors after their early season woes: “Go ahead and make the trade for Kevin Durant. … You can’t waste the greatness of Steph Curry.” #DubNation pic.twitter.com/oyOkvnXM4M — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) November 17, 2022

Ironically, both Curry and Durant find themselves in a similar situation, leading their teams in scoring, respectively, but falling below the +500 mark.

Also read: “My Goodness Stephen Curry”: Kevin Durant and NBA Twitter Gushes Over 4x NBA Champion in a Game of Horrendous Calls