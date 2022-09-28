Shaquille O’Neal, whose Ring Camera caught Ime Udoka’s lie, has been lying about his 7’1″ height

Shaquille O’Neal, who weighed a whopping 325lbs during his NBA career, claims he is shorter than his wifely believed height.

Shaquille O’Neal is arguably the most dominant center the game has ever seen. The humongous mean man was known for his on-court brutality.

O’Neal conquered the league with his ‘no mercy’ mentality. His fierce competitiveness and extreme hunger for more success made him an unstoppable force.

Combined with his physical strength and size, there are only a handful of players in the history of the league who could stop Shaq.

He was so unnaturally strong, he once brought the entire blackboard down in a game against the Nets. But strength wasn’t the sole element of his game. What made him so good was how precisely he used his big size to dominate the paint.

Inside the paint, he was the general and no one could possibly stop him. However, O’Neal, after a career as a 7-footer, claimed he was never that tall.

Shaquille O’Neal confesses he wasn’t 7’1″

Shaquille O’Neal’s listed height is 7’1″. The giant spent the entirety of his career listed at the same height. However, recently, he revealed otherwise.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, after meeting Diesel, claimed he is taller. Listed at 6’11”, the Greek Freak’s comments weren’t taken seriously.

But Shaquille O’Neal verified Giannis’ statement while on TNT’s The Big Podcast. On it, Shaq confessed that he isn’t 7 foot tall and he never was.

Shaq on Giannis: “He’s pretty up there. First of all, I’m not 7’1″. I’m 6’11”. I just played like I was 7’1″. And 7 foot 1 just sounded, you know, just so, you know.”

So, it seems that Shaq has been hiding if not lying about his height the whole time.

The 3-time Finals MVP may not be a 7-foot giant. But he is arguably one of the biggest investors among retired NBA stars.

