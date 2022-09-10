“Leave Dave Chapelle”: Shaquille O’Neal tears into cancel culture in support of comedians

Shaquille O’Neal bashed modern cancel culture while on The Big Podcast. Ended up defending comedians Dave Chapelle and Aries Spears.

There haven’t been many centers like Shaquille O’Neal who have dominated the league with their physicality to such an extent.

The 7’1″ guard was a big mean bully who showed no mercy to his opponents. Weighing well over 300lbs, the former Los Angeles Lakers legend was an unstoppable force in the paint.

Back in the early 2000s, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal led the gold and purple to three consecutive championships. Shaq won the Finals MVP in each of those campaigns. That should explain how lethal he really was.

Post his retirement from NBA, Big Aristotle has managed to remain relevant. The 15-time All-Star, with his hot takes and strange antics, is a big name in the basketball community.

But in Diesel’s head, he is a wise voice who he well versed in the ways of the world. Maybe he is. He definitely found great success which has not been limited to just basketball. He even holds a legitimate doctorate in education, proving that the legend believes in learning and education.

Shaquille O’Neal supports comedians by rejecting selective outrage

So, naturally, when Shaq says something, people tend to listen. And the thing about Shaq is he loves to talk. Recently he chose to share his wisdom on the modern phenomenon of cancel culture.

O’Neal was speaking in the context of Aries Spears’ controversial comments on grammy-winning singer Lizzo.

Spears garnered a lot of hate over an interview that has since gone viral. In it, he was found talking about how the musician looks.

Aries: “I can’t get over the fact she looks like the shit emoji. She’s a very beautiful girl. She’s got a very pretty face, but she keeps showing her body off. C’mon man.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @theartofdialogue

So, when The Big Podcast host asked Shaq about it, the Hall of Famer ended up sighing. The sigh was a clear indication of his frustration. He then went on to say:

“He’s a comedian. He’s a full-fledged comedian. It’s a joke. A lot of people heard that joke and laughed.”

Diesel then went on a rant on what a comedian is and how it’s his job to make people laugh. But then he called out the public outrage and demands for Aries’ cancellation. He also mentioned world-famous comedian Dave Chapelle who is known for his controversial comedy.

O’Neal: “You all sensitive people can’t pick and choose when you want to be sensitive. That’s all I’m saying. That man is a comedian, Leave Dave Chapelle, Corey Holcomb, and Aries Spears alone.”

Is Shaq wrong for supporting Aries Spears and Dave Chapelle?

