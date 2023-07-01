Shaquille O’Neal’s 23-Year-Old Son Digs Up Lil Uzi Vert’s Rolls-Royce 1 Day After Shaq Fulfilled Half-Brother’s $400,000 Dream

Shareef O’Neal, the son of legendary basketball player, Shaquille O’Neal recently took to Instagram to share an interesting picture. One that showcased rapper, Lil Uzi Vert’s Drop Top Rolls-Royce. It certainly seems that Shareef is manifesting his future car, but the story comes at a rather interesting time. Coincidentally, just a day ago, his father Big Diesel, was seen on video fulfilling his half-brother’s biggest dream by handing him the means to buy a $400,000 Rolls-Royce of his own.

Shaq has always been a generous soul. Not one to forget his roots, the four-time NBA Champion is always looking for ways to give back. Whether it’s to the community or to his family, there is no such thing as too much. He even wanted to buy his grandmother a $6,000,000 house, a perfect example of the incredible love he has for those close to him.

A day after Shaquille O’Neal fulfilled his half-brother’s dream, Shareef O’Neal starts manifesting Lil Uzi Vert’s Rolls-Royce

Recently, Shaquille O’Neal’s son, 23-year-old Shareef O’Neal shared a picture on Instagram. The picture in question just so happened to be that of a car. But, not just any care, it was a picture of rapper, Lil Uzi Vert’s white Drop Top Rolls Royce.

It is a beautiful car, but one that Shareef shared out of the blue. However, there is one coincidence associated with it. And, that is the fact, that the G League Ignite star put this up on his story a day after his father’s own viral video. One, that saw Shaq hand his half-brother Jamal Harrison a check so that he could buy his dream car. A $400,000 Rolls-Royce.

An amazing gesture from Shaq, but it still does not explain why Shareef shared the picture. Perhaps, he is expressing his own desire to get a Rolls-Royce. Maybe his father will take note and prepare an early Christmas present.

It’s not set in stone, but Shaq may just get his son a Rolls-Royce. And, if he does it wouldn’t be the first time he’s done something amazing for his family, and it certainly won’t be the last time either.

Big Diesel has been extremely generous with his love and support for his family

Jamal Harrison isn’t the only member of his family that Shaquille O’Neal has helped out. The Big Aristotle has a tendency to go above and beyond for his loved ones. Whether it was helping his late stepfather Sgt. Phillip Harrison out financially or offering to buy his grandmother a $6,000,000 house. O’Neal truly is committed to ensuring that his family is taken care of.

Shaq truly is dedicated to making sure his loved ones find both success and happiness. A testament to how he was raised and the kind of man his experiences have helped grow up to be.