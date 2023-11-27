“Look at His Hands, Bro”: Victor Wembanyama’s Hand Size Left 6ft 4″ Nuggets Guard in Disbelief

The San Antonio Spurs lost their 12th straight game in a row yesterday against the Denver Nuggets. The highlight of the 132-120 win for the defending Champions at home was their reigning Finals MVP Nikola Jokic’s dominant 39-9-11 showing. However, another Nuggets player has been recently gaining traction on social media for his pre-game interaction with Spurs’ rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama.

Despite his third 22-point game in a row, Wembanyama saw San Antonio’s record relegating further to 3-14. However, Nuggets’ 6 ft 4″ guard Jalen Pickett’s comments about his hand might distract him for a while from the dire circumstances his team is facing.

In a now viral clip posted by the NBA on X(formerly Twitter), Pickett could be seen approaching Wembanyama for a handshake before the game. The Spurs rookie proceeded to shake Pickett’s extended hand while finishing his warm-up routine. However, the 24-year-old’s face seemed to turn visibly gloomy after the handshake.

Pickett revealed the reason later on, as the video cut to him discussing the incident with a teammate near the tunnel at Ball Arena. The mic’ed up guard could be heard saying, “We shook hands, I’m not gonna lie, his [Wembanyama’s] hands went to like here [points to a spot on his hand further down his wrist].”

“Look at his hands, bro. His hands came up right here,” Pickett was seen telling his other teammates on the Nuggets bench afterwards. The 6 ft 4″ guard has pretty big hands himself. But the 7 ft 4″ unicorn Wembanyama’s monster hands made his claws look ridiculous in comparison.

Victor Wembanyama has a decided advantage in the league

Wembanyama’s brief stint in the NBA so far has proved that the ruckus surrounding him during the NBA Draft this year was not a hoax. The Spurs’ rookie sensation possesses a decided advantage over the other stars in the league. His 8 feet wingspan gives him a head start that many will envy.

Wemby has very big hands even for someone his height, as is evident from Pickett’s passionate testimony. His monster claws allow him to grip the basketball almost like a dodgeball. This has proved to be very beneficial for him for sharpening his handles. The only setback perhaps of having such big hands is finding it difficult to shoot free-throws, something which Shaquille O’Neal probably had to deal with as well.

However, Wemby has worked on his free-throws to fix that drawback, as he explained to Tony Parker during an interview earlier this year. But it will be interesting to see whether Wemby’s hands end up being the biggest in NBA history. The current record holder for the biggest hands in league history is another 7 ft 4″ center Boban Marjanovic with an estimated 10.75/12 inches.