“Trae Young at 23 years of age is already one of the greatest players in history”: NBA Twitter lauds the Hawks star for joining Michael Jordan, LeBron James among others after his recent 47-point explosion

In the Hawks’ 131-128 win over the Pacers, Trae Young had a huge 47-point night, putting him in the 3rd position for the most 40-point games in franchise history.

The Indiana Pacers-Atlanta Hawks contest was a well-fought showcase between some of the league’s most talented youngsters. Former Kings Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield had huge performances, recording a 25-point double-double and 25/4/5 stat line, respectively. However, the Pacers’ defense wasn’t enough to prevent Trae Young from going on a scoring rampage, leading ATL to grab a 3-point win in the high-scoring bout.

Ice Trae played for a total of 35:27 minutes and went on to record 47 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals while shooting a remarkable 65% from the field, 70% from beyond the arc, and a flawless 14/14 from the charity stripe.

ICE TRAE ❄️ Trae Young puts up his seventh 40-point game of the season to lead the Hawks over the Pacers.

Not only did Trae become the Hawks franchise’s #3 for all-time 40-point games (23), but also became the first player in the entire association this season to score at least 33 points in an opening half.

The 23-year-old also joined the elite company of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Wilt Chamberlain, and 2 others as the 6th player in history to record at least 23 40-point games for any player 23 years or younger.

NBA Twitter commends Trae Young for his record-breaking performance over the Pacers

As soon as the stats went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

23rd 40 point game in year 4… he’s him https://t.co/XL5xChjXhG — ATOLANI (@AtolaniOyewumi) March 14, 2022

Amid his historic season, Trae is putting up a solid 28.1/3.8/9.4. Surely, Young will get selected to his 2nd All-NBA team after the conclusion of the regular season.