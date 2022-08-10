Shaquille O’Neal’s $300 tips to valet drivers and Michael Jordan’s ‘welcome to McDonalds’ ideology show conflicting financial habits

Shaquille O’Neal has amassed a $400 million net worth, and he makes sure that he’s generous with his money, in contrast to Michael Jordan.

The former Lakers legend is currently one of the hosts of the famous ‘Inside the NBA’ segment on ESPN where he finds new and hilarious ways to discuss and analyze the NBA.

There have been countless stories of how Shaquille O’Neal has spent egregious amounts of money at once. He holds the record for the largest purchase in Walmart history amongst other things, and so he holds a reputation for being a big spender.

He’s also tried his hand at a few daring stunts. He appeared alongside Sean Evans on Hot Ones, and completed the Last Dab challenge with tears running down his face. He has also tried the Paki One Chip Challenge back in 2017 to more or less the same result.

“Do you lick the beater?” – @StephenAtHome and @SHAQ make brownies from the Shaq’s Family Style cookbook, and roast Charles Barkley at the same time. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/QNh0icTDKZ — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 5, 2022

Shaquille O’Neal pays valet drivers $300

Michael Jordan’s financial habits may have conflicted with Shaq’s free spending habits. After all, he once refused Charles Barkley from giving a homeless man some money.

Charles Barkley recalled, “Let me tell you a story, I was gonna give money to a homeless man one time, and he (Michael Jordan) smacks my hand and says “If he can say, ‘Can I have spare change’, then he can say ‘Welcome to McDonalds’…”

“If he can say do you have any spare change, he can say welcome to McDonald’s can I help you please.” Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan on Oprah. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hrZZcLYaTX — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 14, 2020

On the other hand, Shaq was out here doing this for people at Walmart:

Sadly, Shaq is never in my Walmart. pic.twitter.com/HAWz5MHDfw — Alex M. Kintner (@AlexKintner3) February 15, 2022

Shaq also isn’t afraid to give out massive tips to people doing their everyday jobs. On Jimmy Kimmel’s show, Shaq revealed how he pays valet drivers $300.

Clearly, Jordan and Shaq have different ideologies when it comes to money. On the other hand, Jordan isn’t afraid to bet any amount of money at any time, so there’s some give and take. However, Shaq doesn’t hesitate to help others whenever he can.

