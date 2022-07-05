Shaquille O’Neal’s $300,000 offer to ex-wife Shaunie O’Neal to stay home, and how he has come to realize his mistake

When Shaquille O’Neal admitted his giant mistake that may have just tanked his marriage with ex-wife Shaunie O’Neal

You may know this one already, but since the end of his NBA career, Shaquille O’Neal has been a lot more giving as a person.

Part of it could be because the extra time he has gotten to spend with his family has changed him. But, the likelier case is, in his long life so far, he has made a lot of mistakes. And, as every great man does, he has learned from them and has tried to become a better human being.

An important part of that process is admitting your mistakes to be just that- mistakes. And well, rather recently, the Lakers legend admitted the one he regrets the most from his marriage with his ex-wife, Shaunie O’Neal.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Shaquille O’Neal admits demanding Shaunie O’Neal stay home during their marriage is the mistake he regrets the most

Shaq’s marriage with Shaunie ran its course from 2002 to 2011.

Since their divorce, the Big Diesel has admitted to just how hard single life has been, and just how many misgivings he has about his decision while it was still alive. And as we said, he clearly has one he holds with more shame over all others.

Here is what he said on ‘The Big Podcast’, as per Essentially Sports.

“You have to let a woman be a woman because I’m a king because of how my mother worked… I only want her to do one thing, stay fine. I was the type, ‘you don’t need to work, whatever you need I’ll give it to you’ because I’m like the King of England mentally.

I know now, it is a mistake. I’m so big on my people. If I can protect you by keeping you in a house, stay in house. What you working for how much you make in a year? 100,000? Here’s 300,000.”

Of course, what he said, and his actions here are nothing less than wrong. At the end of the day, Shaunie O’Neal did go on to continue her success as a TV personality, along with being an entrepreneur as well.

But, no one on this planet is perfect. And especially with how stubborn Shaq can be at times, it takes a big man to admit when you’re wrong… no pun intended, of course.

So, at the end of the day, we do nothing less than commend Shaquille O’Neal for his recent admittance of everything that happened. And frankly, we believe everyone can learn a thing or two from him.

