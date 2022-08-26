Shaquille O’Neal’s Australia event robs fans of $500, only 20% attendees catered to

Shaquille O’Neal and his event planners flubbed up things in a monstrous way during Lakers’ legend’s recent event

If you’ve been a fan of the NBA for more than a few weeks, you probably don’t need us to tell you just who Shaquille O’Neal is. And if you do know him, you also probably know just how great he was during his tenure in the NBA.

However, despite his playing career ending about a decade ago, the Diesel has still gone strong in terms of popularity amongst fans. In fact, some would even say he is more popular today than ever before.

In our to tend to all the hype around him, Shaq has been known to conduct meet and greets with fans across the globe. And usually, they are nothing less than absolutely brilliant.

But… well the title has probably already given away enough for you to know that recently, things didn’t quite turn out the same way.

Without further ado, let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Fan threatens to sue Shaquille O’Neal over how badly recent meet-and-greet event was organized

To fans that pay for meet-and-greets, the realistic chance of meeting one of their favorite celebrities is huge. So, when they do their part as much as they possibly could have, and they don’t get something even close to what is deserved, things can blow up really quickly.

This is exactly what has happened to a fan recently, who had this to say on the matter, as per 3AW-693.

“I reckon 80 percent of the line got no photo… I’m one of the slightly lucky ones who got my photo.”

The fan, Hank, further added this little fiery statement.

“There will be a hell of a lot more people with an even angrier case than me asking for refunds here.”

Shaquille O’Neal is famously a very giving person, so we have no doubt he will eventually set things straight in one form or another.

However, to pay $500 and get this kind of treatment in return?

Fair to say that whoever botched up is going to have hell to pay.

