Shaquille O’Neal’s ex-wife Shaunie O’Neal demanded $20 million contract records as things got ugly

Shaquille O’Neal and Shaunie O’Neal didn’t have the greatest marriage, and their falling out was equally ugly as money got involved.

Of course, Shaq’s NBA career is one people dream about. The LA legend was the catalyst of the Lakers dynasty in the 2000s. He was the star of a team that won three titles in a row, forming a dynamic duo with Kobe Bryant.

There was nobody who could stop Shaq back in the day. He was the most dominant physical force to have ever played basketball, and he completely owned the paint.

Shaq was a menace on both sides of the ball. He could control the paint with his size, deterring anyone who dared to enter. We haven’t seen anyone dominant the inside game quite like Shaq since his glory days. Back then, he was an absolute beast to watch.

However, his relationship with Shaunie didn’t go as well as he’d hoped. Even though the two share four children together, sons Shareef and Shaqir and daughters Amirah and Me’arah, they couldn’t make it work in the end.

Also Read: 6’7” Luka Doncic’s trainer reveals the 3X All-Star’s offseason training plan that has everyone shook

Shaunie O’Neal demanded Shaquille O’Neal show her his finances

Shaq’s marriage with Shaunie O’Neal broke off after he admitted to cheating on her with multiple women. Shaq had to pay $100,000 in child support as well.

Update: Video Footage & Audio Shaquill O’Neal shares that he was at fault for his divorce from Shaunie O’Neal. Shaq said “I wasn’t protecting her and wasn’t protecting the vows”#shaquilloneal #shaunieoneal pic.twitter.com/DJD1K4FUhn — Media On Blast (@mediaonblast) April 19, 2022

In 2007, things turned really ugly when Shaunie O’Neal demanded Shaquille O’Neal’s financial records. Shaunie requested that Shaq give her copies of the superstar’s $20-million contract with the Miami Heat.

Shaunie also demanded Shaq turn over records of the household finances. She sought a thorough accounting of their household expenses including everything from “pet expenses” to “lunch money” and “vitamins.”

Shaq first accused Shaunie of being secretive with with her assets, and he demanded a “correct accounting of all money, funds, stocks, bonds, and other securities (including bearer securities)” that she obtained during their marriage. However, Shaunie found a way to bring it back on to Shaq.

Also Read: $10 million worth teammate explains how LeBron James and co. ganged up on Giannis Antetokounmpo