6’7” Luka Doncic’s trainer reveals the 3X All-Star’s offseason training plan that has everyone shook

Immediately after the Mavs’ season concluded, Luka Doncic contacted his train to start working on his conditioning.

Luka Doncic has already established himself as one of the league’s most elite players. At only 23 years of age, the prodigy has had a pretty terrific start to his career. In the first 4 years as an NBA pro, the 6-foot-7 guard has racked up a solid resume that includes 3 All-Star appearances, 3 All-NBA First Team selections, and even the 2019 Rookie of the Year.

Despite being pretty young, the former Real Madrid phenom has been given the huge responsibility of leading the Dallas Mavericks. Since his arrival in 2018, the Mavs have made 3 straight playoffs appearance with this postseason’s trip to the Western Conference Finals being the most impressive of all. Clearly, it is pretty safe to say that Doncic has been doing a good job leading this team so far.

There is no denying that Doncic has been one of the best young talents in the association. There have been several signs that the Slovenian has all the tools required to be one of the future faces of the league.

One of the only concerns that came along with Luka’s name was his unathletic stature. The Mavs star’s weight has been worrying the franchise for a long time now. However, with the work he’s been putting in this offseason, Doncic hopes to put those conversations to bed.

“Luka Doncic remains active on a daily basis”: Trainer of the Slovenian national team

Seems like a trip to the WCF has instilled a lot of seriousness in Luka. Drastic to the “Hookah Doncic” phase we saw last year, this summer, Doncic has been putting in a lot of work on his body… and the results are pretty evident.

The new-look Luka Doncic is causing waves on social media after being known to let himself loose in the summer. Does Luka slimming down spell trouble for NBA defenses? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6xWvrZ4uxQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 2, 2022

Clearly, Doncic has shed an incredible amount of weight.

Recently, Anze Macek, the trainer for the Slovenian national team, gave insights on how Luka wanted to start training immediately after the Mavs’ season concluded. Speaking about Luka’s workouts with Goran Dragic, Anze further added:

“Shortly after the end of the season, he contacted me and said that he wanted to start conditioning immediately,” Anze Macek, trainer for the Slovenian national team, told Martin Pavčnik of SportKlub. “Together with Goran Dragić, they worked for three weeks. The national team action followed. When he went on vacation, he asked me for a work plan. He remains active. I am in contact with him almost on a daily basis. He keeps his shape. He will upgrade everything in the national team training, where he will prepare for maximum efforts.”

Agreeing with the bookkeepers, Doncic could have a pretty special campaign this upcoming 2022-2023 season.

