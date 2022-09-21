“I wanna make $6.2 million a year!”: Shaquille O’Neal’s first interview saw him make a bold prediction that came true

Shaquille O’Neal or Nostradamus? Take a look at his first interview and decide for yourself. Young Shaq’s bold prediction came true after all

Shaquille O’Neal’s charisma is what separates him from other athletes. Throughout his career, he has been one to light up a room. Whether it is through his antics or his performances, The Big Diesel does not disappoint.

And the speck of brilliance is nowhere more evident than in his first interview. An 18-year-old Shaq was just brimming with confidence. Nothing can diminish it.

He was already dominant on the court, so much so that his own teammates didn’t like him. He used to dunk and mock his opponents, a trend that continued well into his NBA career.

Reporter: "What's been the secret to Cole's success this year?" "The secret is me." – @SHAQ

📼 KNBC pic.twitter.com/W73J16rOav — Hoops Nostalgia (@HoopsNostalgia) September 20, 2022

Shaquille O’Neal talks about making $6.2 million a year in the NBA, all while doing his first-ever interview!

Shaquille O’Neal’s first interview at Cole High School shows his charm and his bold proclamation that he would make $6.2 million a year! To be that confident, of not only making it to the NBA but to throw a figure and a sum of money that you would be making, is gutsy.

And what a predictor he was, Shaq certainly made more than that sum, in a year even. In that same year, he grew from 6’7 to 7’0 tall! A spurt of 4 inches, as if being 6’7 and dominant wasn’t enough.

O’Neal’s high school gained a huge reputation that year and his getting drafted no.1 overall also helped boost it even further. He also led the high school to a stunning 68-1 record in a two-year span, helping them win the state championship.

When you watch the interview, you’ll get to know why Shaq’s demeanor has never changed throughout the years. He thinks he is the best and to be fair, he is. What do you think about a young Shaquille O’Neal?

