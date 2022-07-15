Shaquille O’Neal’s ex-wife Shaunie O’Neal talks about daughters dating NBA players despite being cheated on 2 times

Despite being cheated on by multiple women, Shaquille O’Neal’s ex-wife Shaunie is okay with their two daughters one day dating NBA players.

Few basketball players are able to remain relevant after the final buzzer has sounded. Shaquille O’Neal is not among them.

Despite the fact that his last professional game was over a decade ago, he remains a fixture in American pop culture. O’Neal performs, represents brands, and has a large following. O’Neal has achieved much success in his life, but love has not been one of them.

By 1998, O’Neal had already won Olympic gold and signed the largest contract in NBA history to play for the Lakers. He appeared to be well established, but O’Neal had yet to establish roots in terms of a family. When O’Neal met Shaunie Nelson, everything seemed to fall into place.

Shaquille O’Neal and Ex Shaunie’s Relationship Timeline https://t.co/OxLCuvjgtF — People (@people) June 2, 2022

According to Suggest, the two were engaged after two years of dating and married two years later. In 2007, the couple’s life began to unravel. They split up, but their bond was strong enough to keep them together. The couple divorced in 2011, the same year O’Neal retired from the NBA.

Also, read – In a viral clip, 7-foot DJ Shaq shows Luka Doncic how to shoot at a party in Croatia

Shaquille O’Neal’s ex-wife Shaunie explains why she won’t forbid their daughters from dating NBA players

Despite the fact that Shaquille O’Neal admitted to cheating on ex-wife Shaunie with multiple women, the ‘Basketball Wives’ star is fine with their two daughters dating NBA players one day. When it comes to being faithful to their significant others, many NBA players have a poor track record.

The temptation is strong with high incomes, a lot of time on the road, and plenty of women looking to hook up. Shaunie O’Neal, the ex-wife of retired NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal, knows what it’s like to be cheated on.

Shaunie O’Neal Will Let Daughters Date NBA Players – Hollywood Life https://t.co/Bix6HBuMO5 — carlotta harrington (@carlottascorner) February 8, 2021

Even though Shaq has stated that he does not want their daughters Amirah, and Me’arah to date an NBA player, Shaunie is more open to allowing her daughters to follow their hearts.

I don’t like to put them all in a box, you know what I mean? Like every NBA player and every athlete is a certain way, even if we all know what it is. But I’m confident there are some good ones out there.” Shaunie said.

Shaunie knows firsthand how NBA players, especially superstars like her ex-husband, can stray. He proposed in 2000, and they married in 2002. He filed for divorce in 2007, but they tried one more time before divorcing in 2009.

According to Shaunie, the ex-couple are now “old friends,” and only time will tell if O’Neal’s daughters get involved with NBA players.

Also, read – “Dwyane Wade, Kyrie Irving, or Anthony Davis”: StatMuse reveals who is LeBron James’ best teammate