‘Shaquille O’Neal’s fitness company generates $10 million revenue’: How Lakers legend used his $400 million net worth to advance MAXPRO

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most savvy businessmen in the NBA world right now, and he made a profitable investment with MAXPRO.

The former Lakers legend is currently one of the hosts of the famous ‘Inside the NBA’ segment on ESPN where he finds new and hilarious ways to discuss and analyze the NBA.

There have been countless stories of how Shaquille O’Neal has spent egregious amounts of money at once. He holds the record for the largest purchase in Walmart history amongst other things, and so he holds a reputation for being a big spender.

However, he’s also tried his hand at a few daring stunts. He appeared alongside Sean Evans on Hot Ones, and completed the Last Dab challenge with tears running down his face. He has also tried the Paki One Chip Challenge back in 2017 to more or less the same result.

Shaq’s exploits are pretty well known at this point, but he’s also good with his money, making sure to put it in all the right places with the right companies.

Shaquille O’Neal helped MAXPRO generate $10 million in revenue

MAXPRO is a startup looking to make fitness accessible to everyone, even from home, and in 2021, they partnered with Shaq to make some good money.

“We’ve hit so many milestones in the past year but having an accomplished investor like Shaquille O’Neal on our team highlights how far we’ve come,” said the founder and CEOP of MAXPRO, Nezar Akeel. “My initial motivation for starting MAXPRO came to me because I kept missing workouts when I was traveling for business. Without a portable fitness system that I could take anywhere to workout anytime, I decided to invent my own so that I could help anyone get a great workout regardless of where they are.”

Shaq has a $400 million net worth, and high status, Shaq definitely knows how to pull strings for businesses and get them in touch with the right people. He also was very thrilled to get on this project.

“I’m so excited to partner with MAXPRO. They are an amazing company with a great vision and a unique product that I love to use,” Shaq said. “My whole mission is to motivate, inspire and bring fun to the world, and MAXPRO is focused on the same thing.”

The company has grown tremendously since then, and are now expanding fast. They’ve sold 10,000+ units across the world in 2021 and earned $10 million in revenue. Shaq definitely had a huge helping hand in that.

