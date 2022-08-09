Shaquille O’Neal’s ‘I’d rather kill myself’ drug stance countered Aaron Rodgers’ ‘psychedelic’ approach to $200 million deal

Shaquille O’Neal and Aaron Rodgers are two of the most dominant players in their respective sports, but they have wildly different takes when it comes to drugs.

The Packers quarterback has turned in some of the most impressive quarterback seasons in recent memory. It’s not just that he’s lighting teams up with gaudy passing numbers, but he’s also limiting his turnovers to historic rates.

Of course, Rodgers is proud of the work he’s put into winning his MVP titles, but he’s also definitely unhappy that he hasn’t been able to turn that regular season success into Super Bowl victories. However, his play still worked into a massive four-year, $200 million extension with the Packers this offseason.

His approach to that extension involved some unorthodox techniques, and that might be something that Shaquille O’Neal wouldn’t be a big fan of.

The former Lakers legend is currently one of the hosts of the famous ‘Inside the NBA’ segment on ESPN where he finds new and hilarious ways to discuss and analyze the NBA.

There have been countless stories of how Shaquille O’Neal has spent egregious amounts of money at once. He holds the record for the largest purchase in Walmart history amongst other things, and so he holds a reputation for being a big spender.

Shaquille O’Neal had a wildly different stance on drugs than Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers opened up about how his success may be the result of a psychedelic getaway he had in South America. The Packers quarterback said the entire thing really helped his mental health and led to one of the best seasons of his career.

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers credits his back-to-back MVPs to the psychoactive brew ayahuasca: “I had a magical experience with the sensation of feeling 100 different hands on my body imparting a blessing of love and forgiveness for myself and gratitude for this life …” pic.twitter.com/BxJu97nIaS — The Recount (@therecount) August 4, 2022

While Rodgers is a fan of that approach, Shaq is definitely against drugs. Shaq’s father-figure (not his biological father), Phillip A. Harrison, had a strong stance with drugs.

“One tragic story is Len Bias passed away from using cocaine,” Shaq explained. “My father came in the house furious. Furious. If you ever do this, I’ll kill you. You ain’t gonna have time to overdose. I’ll kill you. So I always say you know what, no drugs for me.”

Shaq never went down the drugs road thanks to his father, and while the approach was great for Rodgers, it just isn’t in the Lakers legend’s path.

