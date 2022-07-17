Shaquille O’Neal’s love for his first tax refund check turned into a $60 million a year business model

Shaquille O’Neal is a basketball legend, and he’s well known for his successes on the court. However, Shaq’s business model may be one to copy.

The former Lakers legend is currently one of the hosts of the famous ‘Inside the NBA’ segment on ESPN where he finds new and hilarious ways to discuss and analyze the NBA.

There have been countless stories of how Shaquille O’Neal has spent egregious amounts of money at once. He holds the record for the largest purchase in Walmart history amongst other things, and so he holds a reputation for being a big spender.

Shaq’s net worth is enough to cater towards his lifestyle, but it also sometimes makes for some crazy stories. He’s built that net worth through strategic and valuable investments. He makes a great deal of money every year from his businesses, and it’s admirable to see.

26 years ago today was the last day of the Shaq & Penny era. They were both just 24 years old and only played 3 seasons together. pic.twitter.com/AMbLLIwMWr — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 27, 2022

Shaquille O’Neal fell in love with investing after his first tax refund check

Shaq has a net worth of $400 million, and he maintains that level of wealth with a steady stream of income even after his playing days.

This love for investing came after Shaq saw his first tax refund check. “When I got my first tax-return cheque, I was like ‘Oh my god!” he exclaimed. “Business is fun, I like it.’”

Shaquille O’Neal’s investing portfolio is quite diverse as well. He invests in everything from restaurants to startups to tech companies and more.

He has stakes in Papa John’s and Auntie Anne’s, and he also invested in 155 Five Guys locations before selling his stake. He also owned a piece of the Sacramento Kings at one point. His other major investments include Lyft, Ring, and Vitaminwater.

How much does Shaq make from all his business deals and investments? Well, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Shaq makes as much as $60 million a year from his businesses.

Shaq credited his investment fortunes to Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon. “I heard Jeff Bezos say one time that he makes his investments based on if it’s going to change people’s lives, and once I started doing that strategy, I think I probably quadrupled what I’m worth.” #OwnSomeShit pic.twitter.com/EAXveNJjQy — Ayesha Selden, CFP® (@AyeshaSelden) November 19, 2020

