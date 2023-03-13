HomeSearch

Shaquille O’Neal’s Mother, Lucille, Once Fought A Bus Driver After He Didn’t Believe Shaq Was 2 Years Old

Samir Mehdi
|Published 13/03/2023

Shaquille O’Neal’s Mother, Lucille, Once Fought A Bus Driver After He Didn’t Believe Shaq Was 2 Years Old

Lucille O’Neal and Shaquille O’Neal
Credit: Google Images and USA Today Sports

It’s no secret that Shaquille O’Neal is quite the large man. While he’s listed as weighing around 325lbs, he reached well over 390lbs after he’d completed his three-peat with the Los Angeles Lakers before slimming down with the Miami Heat. Not to mention the fact that the 4x NBA champion stands at 7-foot 1-inch. 

Shaq used his size to his advantage while dominating in the league. He was incredibly agile for a man of his stature and clogged up the paint on both ends of the floor. There were however, moments in his life where his size came at a disadvantage to him and even his family.

Also read: “Michael Jordan Was One Of 3 Men To Dunk On Me”: Shaquille O’Neal On Flaws In His 19-Year Career

Shaquille O’Neal on his mother fighting a bus driver 

Shaquille O’Neal didn’t come from wealth. His mother, Lucille O’Neal, had him when she was very young, leading to her family shunning her away. She would have to deal with raising Shaq on her own with little to no help from people from the outside. 

It was clear from when ‘The Big Aristotle’ was a child that he wasn’t going to grow into a man of average height. Even as a baby he looked years older than what he actually was. According to Shaq, this led to quite the problem as many didn’t believe he was the age that his mother claimed he was. 

The most trouble Lucille ever got into when trying to convince someone of her son’s age was when she had to tell a bus driver that he was 2 years old. The driver didn’t believe her because of how big he was in size, leading to Lucille having to fight the bus driver. Shaq didn’t specify on whether this was a verbal or physical altercation. 

The reason for why she fought that hard to make sure Shaq was considered to be 2 years old at the time was because kids 3 and under rode the bus for free. As money was tight, having O’Neal ride was something that would help on a daily basis.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WARRIORS EYES (@wudanprophet)

Lucille O’Neal eventually remarried 

Shaquille O’Neal would go on to be raised by his mother and the man who she would marry after Joseph Toney: Philip Harrison. He was a military man and raised Shaq in quite the strict manner, always ready discipline him and set him on a right path. 

It was Harrison who took his stepson to a Sixers game and saw him get enamored by Julius Erving, leading to Shaq wanting to become a basketball player. Harrison promised him he would make sure his dream came true and well, it did.

Also read: Retired Shaquille O’Neal Wants $10 Million NBA Job Following Adam Silver’s ‘Flirtations’ With Disney

Share this article
About the author
Samir Mehdi

Samir Mehdi

Samir Mehdi is an NBA Editor at The Sportsrush. Ever since he was 13 years old, he’s been obsessed with the game of basketball. From watching Kobe Bryant’s highlights on YouTube to now, analyzing and breaking down every single game on League Pass, Samir’s passion for the game is unwavering. He's a complete basketball junkie who not only breaks down current games but also keenly watches ones from the 60s’ and 70s’ while also reading comprehensive books on the history of the league. Samir’s life revolves around basketball and he hopes that shows in his work. Aside from work, he loves to spend time in the gym and with his friends at social gatherings.

Read more from Samir Mehdi