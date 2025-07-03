Laughing At People For Giving Up At The Malibu Sand Dunes, Kevin Garnett Tips His Hat To Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has been the talk of the basketball town the last few weeks. The 15-time All-Star was dealt from the Phoenix Suns to the Houston Rockets and is now getting into shape this offseason. KD was recently spotted doing a very intense workout, one that caught the eye of Kevin Garnett.

It makes sense why Durant seems so locked in. He has gone from a lowly Suns squad to a team that finished No. 2 in the West last season. Houston has been having a red-hot free agency period. On top of the future Hall of Famer, the Rockets added Dorian Finney-Smith and re-signed key players. This is all good news for Durant.

He now gets to ball with Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green, and he’s looking to prove why he is the missing piece for the Texas franchise. To do that, he wants to be in peak physical condition, which, at the age of 36, isn’t exactly easy.

Photos have surfaced of KD exercising in the world-famous Malibu Dunes, where he was seen doing intense sand workouts. These help NBA players enhance their strength and speed, as the unstable surface forces them to use more muscle when moving. So, where does Garnett come in? The Big Ticket took to his Instagram Stories and commended KD for putting his body through such a vigorous workout.

“Awww shhhh KD was spotted at the famous Malibu Dunes aka the God of dunes…RESPECT FOR THAT…that dune made some ppl get back in the car,” said Garnett, who added several laughing emojis to further drive home his point.

The good thing about this is that Durant is no stranger to sand workouts. He used to do them all the time with Russell Westbrook during his time on the Thunder. “Russell thought it’d be a great idea for us to work on our explosiveness and quickness,” said KD in an old video from his OKC days.

It’s always fun to see a top player this motivated. Durant still performed incredibly well in the 2024–2025 season, but the Suns weren’t even good enough to compete in the Play-In, so it all seemed like a waste. Here’s to hoping his 2025–2026 season is as magical as the last 18 for the two-time NBA champion.