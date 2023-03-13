Retired Shaquille O’Neal Wants $10 Million NBA Job Following Adam Silver’s ‘Flirtations’ With Disney

Shaquille O’Neal is quite the businessman and has made most of his money off the court than on it. While he has racked up close to $300 million in NBA contract over the course of 19 years, it’s his dealings in real life that have helped him accumulate a net worth of close to $400 million.

Everybody from Charles Barkley to his own daughters have poked fun at ‘The Big Aristotle’ for just how many endorsements he’s a part of. However, it is his ability to recognize a suitable product or service that could generate profits for himself that allows him to continue to add to his wealth.

Perhaps his biggest source of income off NBA hardwood would be him being the second largest investor in the Authentic Brands Group, a company that owns the rights to a variety of major individuals such as Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe.

Shaquille O’Neal claims to want to replace Adam Silver

News broke about a week ago that Disney CEO, Bob Iger, had a list of unofficial candidates that he’d like to replace him as the CEO of the multi-billion entertainment company. Iger had previously left the position in 2021 before returning late last year. It was however, understood that he would only be looking for a suitable successor in his time as CEO.

Adam Silver was one of the names in the ‘unofficial’ list. Silver has been involved with the NBA in some capacity for over 3 decades now, starting 1992. He’s been the NBA’s Commissioner for close to a decade now, earning a reported $10 million, and it’s clear that he would be a viable option for Disney.

There has been no word on what will happen regarding Silver and Disney but it seems as though Shaquille O’Neal might be up for the job of NBA Commissioner if Silver decides to leave. In the latest episode of ‘The Big Podcast’, Shaq revealed that he’d be more than happy to take up the role.

“I’m not going to pay attention to that until I hear it from Adam Silver. When you have to get a new CEO, you have to put out a search. He would definitely be one of the top people. If he did [leave for Disney] I don’t know who’s up next [as NBA Commissioner]. F**k it, I’ll take the job. Yeah I’ll do it,” said Shaq.

