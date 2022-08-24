Shaquille O’Neal’s NFSW answer on $280 million host’s Celebrity Feud could have cost him  

After having to watch his words during the Celebrity Feud, Shaquille O’Neal shows off his wit on The Steve Harvey Show.

While he is no longer on the court, Shaquille O’Neal continues to cast a large shadow over the NBA landscape.

After dominating his NCAA competition at LSU, O’Neal entered the 1992 NBA Draft and was selected first overall by the Orlando Magic. Shaq didn’t waste any time and quickly established himself as a dominant force in the paint. However, a championship never materialized, and the big man eventually left for Hollywood.

With the Lakers, O’Neal was famous for his partnership with Kobe Bryant. While the two men didn’t always agree, they did win three NBA championships together in Los Angeles.

Shaq had a hugely successful career playing professional basketball for 19 years, and even before retiring, he made a name for himself as a media personality and commentator.

The Diesel then returned to Florida, where he won a fourth championship with the Miami Heat before bouncing around the league and retiring in 2011.

In addition to his on-court exploits — Shaq remains one of the game’s greatest big men — the center hasn’t slowed down in retirement. He’s a successful investor, a celebrity pitchman, and a contributor to TNT’s NBA coverage.

Shaquille O’Neal appears on Steve Harvey’s celebrity Feud and must be careful with his words

Shaquille O’Neal has completed his life and is currently on side quests – his appearance on Celebrity Family Feud is just that.

In 2018, Shaq and his Inside the NBA teammates appeared on the celebrity version of the popular game show hosted by Steve Harvey. A game show in which the top answer must be guessed in order to win the most points.

Shaq, who towers over a 6’2″ man, Steve Harvey was also as cool as a cucumber when answering all of his questions.

Fill in the blanks to “Ask 100 women to fill in the blank to ‘I like it when my man gives a big ____” was one of the show’s questions.

The opposing contestant chose a direct answer and said kiss. Shaq’s witty nature immediately stated that he cannot say his first response and settles for a gift as an answer.

Shaquille O’Neal was a dominant player as well as a jokester during his time in the NBA. The former Lakers legend has brought his sense of humor to the sets of NBA on TNT, where he entertains viewers with his insights and jokes.

