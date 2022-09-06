“Tell your mother ‘be naked when I get there!'”: Shaquille O’Neal’s savage clap-back to jab thrown at him about size on Twitter

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most endearing NBA personalities. Shaq’s childlike arguments and his unfiltered conversations and reflection have made him a fan favorite through and post his NBA career. An absolute entertainer in the guise of an NBA superstar, Shaq is an absolute legend of the game.

Big Diesel became a household name in the 1990s with his dominance on the court. The 7-footer moved like no big man (barring Wilt) had and absolutely clattered opposition defenses.

However as he ran down his career, his lack of conditioning often became a point of criticism. While Shaq was still nimble enough and contributed well into his career, he wasn’t quite Superman anymore.

The gentle giant weighs well over 300 lbs and towers over almost every other human being. On Jimmy Kimmel Live! in their mean tweets section, Shaq met with a tweet mocking his size. Big Diesel’s response was a Hall of Famer.

How did Shaquille O’Neal clap back at a fan mocking his size on Twitter?

A “mean” tweet targeted at Shaq went at Big Diesel’s big stature. The Tweet went: “Shaquille O’Neal? More like Shaquille-Hasn’t-Missed-A-Meal”.

Now, Shaq isn’t someone flustered by trash talk. Nor is he ignorant of the fact that he is indeed a BIG man. Nonchalantly, Dr. O’Neal went to work on the fan and ripped him apart.

“That’s a good one. Tell your mother to make my sandwich. And be naked when I get there. Hi mom”

Boom. Roasted.

Shaq must have kicked the “mean” gene out of the Twitter user who would have never envisaged getting a reply from Superman himself.

For people who get heckled by thousands of hostile fans, what even is a “mean tweet”?

As long as Mean Tweets is a thing, this shall serve as a warning to people going at Shaq. Slam dunk and some, Shaq.

