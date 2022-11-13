Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Shareef O’Neal Thinks Victor Wembanyama Should go No.2 in the Draftt

Shareef O’Neal has found a new lease on life in the G-League. And he is playing alongside Scoot Henderson. According to Shaquille O’Neal’s son, Scoot should go no.1 in the 2023 NBA Draft, ahead of one of the league’s most tantalizing prospects.

It is no surprise that when your dad is the legendary Shaquille O’Neal, there is a little bit of expectation that you will also make it to the NBA. For Shareef O’Neal, he came awfully close. And even today, the doors are not firmly shut, just yet.

He is currently showcasing his craft in the G-League Ignite team and he hopes to make it to the NBA one day. But alongside him, there is a certain prospect with a high ceiling. Perhaps a ceiling that can only be surpassed by a generational talent.

Shareef plays alongside Scoot Henderson. The point guard is one of the G League’s best and is a consensus lottery pick. He is second though on the list. Because ahead of him lies Victor Wembanyama.

Shareef O’Neal is firmly in Scoot Henderson’s corner

Wembanyama is a prospect unlike any other. A 7’2″ center that has guard-like handles and can shoot the three. Henderson while having the most NBA-ready game along with the savvy of a quality point guard is sadly pushed back down to no.2.

According to Shareef, however, he shouldn’t be second. O’Neal thinks his teammate should go as the no. 1. And we can’t blame him. He is his teammate after all.

Shareef O’Neal on his G League Ignite teammate, Scoot Henderson: “Scoot’s my number one pick — not being biased… before I even met Scoot I’ve been saying Scoot was ‘Him.'” — Cooper Halpern (@CooperHalpern) November 8, 2022

But Shareef clarifies that even before they were teammates he still thought of Scoot as the no.1 ahead of “Wemby”.

On playing against Victor Wembenyama: Rudy Gobert came to our game and he went to go dap him up and I was like, “No way he’s that tall.” …He’s a great player, and he’ll be good at the next level. — Cooper Halpern (@CooperHalpern) November 8, 2022

And he has played against Wembanyama. O’Neal knows he is a prospect that is so unique the entire NBA is considering a tank. But he kept his praises for the opponent to a minimum.

And of course, he wouldn’t want another center overshadowing his dad’s legacy as the greatest center of all time. If Wemby ever ascends to that level.

Shaquille O’Neal’s son is not backing a 7’2 center, is it a surprise?

Yes, we don’t think it is a surprise either. The son of someone who could only be described as the NBA’s most dominant center ever doesn’t want another center to go as the no.1 pick.

He would of course want his father’s name to be atop the pile. If and it is a big if, Wembenayama ever reaches those levels, he will most likely touch or surpass Shaq’s legacy.

Who do you think should go no.1? Scoot Henderson or Victor Wembanyama?

