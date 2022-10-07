“Shareef O’Neal Got the Jersey Everybody Wanted”: NBA Twitter Reacts as Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Swaps Jerseys With Steeve Ho You Fat

Victor Wembanyama might be the talk of the town, however, his teammate Steeve Ho You Fat has taken the internet by storm.

Over the past few days, we were lucky enough to witness two of the top prospects of the 2023 draft class go at it against each other – Victor Wembanyama & Scoot Henderson. Both these prodigies put up some of their best performances and impressed the hundreds of NBA scouts and executives that came to watch them play.

In the two exhibition games, Wembanyama averaged a staggering 36.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.5 blocks. While the French youngster left the entire NBA community speechless, one of his Metropolitans 92 teammates managed to catch everyone’s attention on the internet.

No, it wasn’t because of his impressive game or any particular move he had. It was the forward’s name that had everyone amused – Steeve Ho You Fat.

Also Read: Victor Wembanyama Loses Social Media’s Interest to Fellow French Player

Shareef O’Neal swaps jerseys with Steeve Ho You Fat

After the conclusion of the 2nd friendly game between the Ignite and the French club, Shareef O’Neal managed to acquire a piece of merchandise that probably every basketball enthusiast in the world wants – Steeve Ho You Fat’s jersey.

Seeming pretty happy despite the loss, Shaq’s son boasted that he got the jersey everybody wants.

Shareef O’Neal and Steeve Ho You Fat exchanged jerseys after the game.

“I got the jersey everyone wanted” 😂 pic.twitter.com/wrcM30LKYY — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) October 6, 2022

As soon as the legendary jersey swap went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Shaq prob wants the jersey more then his son 😂😂 — david (@Davidlemke15) October 6, 2022

Interestingly that’s what Kobe use to tell Shaq — RV (@RubenVa18694081) October 7, 2022

SHAREEF IS HILARIOUS FOR THIS LMFAOOO pic.twitter.com/ptor2lTAo7 — Jake🫘 (@CeeDeeJake) October 7, 2022

Odds that Shaq will list down his boy Shareef on #shaqtin?🤔 pic.twitter.com/MjYtm0T0sR — ClutchPoints Betting (@CPBetting) October 7, 2022

How well does Steeve Ho You Fat actually play?

Ho You Fat has been an internet sensation overnight. However, the 34-year-old is merely a role player for the Metropolitans 92.

In the two games played in Las Vegas, the 6-foot-6 Frenchman came off the bench and averaged 5 points and 1 rebound while shooting 80% from the field and 100% from the charity stripe in 15 MPG.

Steeve isn’t any better in the LNB with a career average of 2.7 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1 assist per game.

As much as we would love to hear NBA commentators scream out “Ho You Fat” every other night, the fact of the matter is that Steeve doesn’t have the necessary skill set to belong in the American association.

Also Read: ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Reveals the Real Reason Teams are Salivating for the Frenchman