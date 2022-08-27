Basketball

Shaquille O’Neal’s venture in $2.9 billion pizza chain came marred with controversy

Shaquille O'Neal is drawn to investments, but his collaboration with Papa John's came after the organization was embroiled in controversy.
Hemanth Amar

Previous Article
A look at Klay Thompson's $16 million per year earnings from endorsements 
Next Article
Australia vs Zimbabwe pitch report Riverway Stadium ODI: AUS vs ZIM Tony Ireland Stadium Townsville pitch report
NBA Latest Post
Shaquille O'Neal is drawn to investments, but his collaboration with Papa John's came after the organization was embroiled in controversy.
Shaquille O’Neal’s venture in $2.9 billion pizza chain came marred with controversy

Shaquille O’Neal is drawn to investments, but his collaboration with Papa John’s came after the…