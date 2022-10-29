What is Shaquille O’Neal’s ‘Shaq-A-Roni’?: Papa John’s Look to Shoot Past $6 Million With Campaign Targeting Big Feet

Shaquille O’Neal and Papa John’s brings back the supersized ‘Shaq-A-Roni’, and a little competition along with it

When it comes to anything related to money, Shaquille O’Neal is a pretty brilliant man. There is a reason he is worth a whopping $400 million after all.

Over the years, Shaq has invested in several companies, such as Reebok, Krispy Kreme, and even Auntie Ann’s Pretzels along with countless others in an array of different industries.

But, among all these names, Papa John’s has recently become quite popular recently. And it’s all because of Shaquille O’Neal, and his hilarious new competition for free pizzas.

Without any further ado, let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Shaquille O’Neal and Papa John’s love them so big feet folk, as their latest competition proves

Shaquille O’Neal is a rather big man. So, as logic would dictate, he has a pretty massive foot as well, to be more specific, one that’s a size 22.

For that kind of person, you need a rather big pizza as well. And for people of the same kind, we have some rather good news to share.

Yes, the Shaq-A-Roni is back!

But along with the Pizza comes a little contest too.

You see, in select Papa John’s outlets, there will be a graphic footprint of Shaquille O’Neal’s.

Customers visiting the restaurant will be encouraged to take a picture comparing their foot to it, and post it on their social media.

Now that sounds like a hilarious gimmick, but why should the people oblige?

Well, if you do end up posting the picture with #ShaqaroniImpact and #Sweepstakes while tagging Papa Johns in the post, you are entered into a competition.

For more regular-sized folk, they enter what is essentially a lottery to win Free Papa John’s Pizza for 22 years! But apparently, the deal is a bit sweeter for the giants of the world.

You see, if a person’s foot matches Shaquille O’Neal’s they are not only entered into this little contest but will also win a free Shaq-A-Roni pizza!

Pretty sweet right?

But why are Shaquille O’Neal and Papa John’s doing this?

Papa John’s and Shaquille O’Neal look to benefit the community with their Pizzas

When you buy a Shaq-A-Roni pizza, $1 will be put into The Papa John’s foundation.

We have to admit, that’s a really sweet motive. But this little competition has another little purpose too.

The last time this pizza was released, Papa John’s raised $6 million for their charity, something Shaquille O’Neal helped make happen. And to shine a light on the stellar job the big man has done for the community so far in all his endeavors, this whole movement was formulated.

Simply put, this whole limited-time event is a really good win all around.

