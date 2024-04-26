“She Just Dropped Her Coat And Was Butt A** Naked”: Shaquille O’Neal Recalls Getting An Unwarranted 21st Birthday ‘Present’

1996 FILE PHOTO; Orlando, FL, USA; Shaquille O’Neal of the Orlando Magic at the Orlando Arena during the 1996 season. Mandatory Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright USA TODAY Sports

On the latest episode of the Big Podcast with Shaq, Shaquille O’Neal, rapper DaBaby and co-host Adam Lefkoe discussed an incident involving the artist getting groped by a fan while taking a photo. After seeing a clip of the incident, the Basketball Hall of Famer expressed his disbelief and repeatedly asked DaBaby whether it was a skit.

After learning that it wasn’t, O’Neal remembered that he too was on the receiving end of some bizarre behavior from fans, which prompted Lefkoe to ask about the weirdest encounter he’s had. The former Los Angeles Lakers star revealed,

“On my birthday, when I was playing for the Orlando Magic, I get a knock on the door.. I opened the door and this lady had a trench coat. She’s like, ‘I’m your birthday present.’ She dropped the coat and was butt a** naked… I slammed the door.”

O’Neal claimed that he was initially tempted but overcame the urge because he felt it was a setup and he was being trapped. DaBaby lauded the Hall of Famer for trusting his intuition and escaping the situation. The rapper is spot on. Despite being only 21, O’Neal had the foresight to avoid getting into a situation that could’ve caused controversy and affected his career, which was starting to peak at the time.

Fans not respecting an athlete’s personal space and privacy is a massive problem they’ve to deal with seemingly daily. O’Neal never learned whether his teammates or friends set it up or if it really was an enthusiastic fan who came to his door that evening. But he’s grateful he managed to escape the situation unscathed.

Shaquille O’Neal’s ex-wife’s scary ordeal with thieves

Shaquille O’Neal isn’t the only one who has to deal with ludicrous behavior from fans. His family also had their fair share of shocking experiences, including a break-in attempt. In 2018, two men tried to break into his ex-wife Shaunie and his kids’ house in Los Angeles. But O’Neal’s past experiences in dealing with creeps came in clutch as the situation unfolded.

The Hall of Famer had convinced Shaunie to install the Ring camera system on the property to ensure their safety. O’Neal’s ingenuity proved to be a lifesaver for Shaunie and the kids as she spotted the intruders on the camera and scared them away by saying,

“What are you doing? You’re on camera. Smile, bitch!”

Shaunie later posted the clip of her chilling encounter on her Instagram profile, for her fans’ viewing pleasure. Fortunately, everyone came away from the incident unscathed. It truly is scary to think what could’ve potentially happened if the doorbell camera hadn’t been installed prior to the incident.