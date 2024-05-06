“Help Brazil”: Tom Brady’s Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen Joins Thousands in Fight Against Massive Floods

The situation in Brazil is grim right now. The whole country is going through a crisis with floods hitting the country hard. With natural disasters hitting key places, everyone is trying to do their part for Brazil. One of the most vocal supporters of the cause of helping the country is Tom Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.

The model has always been great at bringing attention to the issues that Brazil has been facing. She has been very generous with her contributions to making sure that her home country gets recognition. And with the current situation in Brazil, Gisele announced her support for the country. She went on to speak about how the country is going through a really hard time and she shared images of how the flood has affected the country in 2024. She also announced that she is reopening her Emergency Fund for donations for the region.

The model also included a message of motivation for the people of Brazil. During such a perilous time, Gisele attempted to keep spirits high. She took to Instagram and said, “We need to come together and support our communities that have been devasted by these floods. Anything you can do to help will make a difference; no act of kindness is too small. The most important thing is to take care of each other in any way we can. #HELPBRAZIL.” Moreover, this is not the first time the model has showcased her generosity. In the past, Gisele has used her platform and her resources for the betterment of people.

Gisele Bündchen And Her Charitable Work

Gisele has always had a philanthropic spirit, regularly using her platform to raise awareness for various climate issues. This time, her homeland has been threatened by severe natural disasters, prompting her to once more put on her activist gloves. Over the years, her charitable work, much like this one, has caught the eye and praise of people around the world.

As per Look At The Stars, Gisele has donated a whopping $150,000 to Brazil’s Zero Hunger Program. She has always been very considerate and aware of how much she can help her native country. She has also pledged a part of her profits for her line of footwear to protect the Amazon Rainforest.

Apart from causes that exist within Brazil, she has also been a spokesperson for Fashion Targets Breast Cancer, for research and awareness around breast cancer. Considering everything, Gisele has been a philanthropic spirit, for her country as well as for causes that she believes in, with her latest project focused on helping families affected by the floods.