WATCH: Andrew Schulz Brutally Trolls Dana White Over UFC Fighter Purses at the Tom Brady Roast

Dana White and the UFC have been accused of underpaying fighters for many years now. While the issue was partly settled in court it continues to be a thorn in White’s life. This was again the case recently when Dana White caught some strays from comedian Andrew Schulz while attending the Roast of Tom Brady. Schulz poked fun at Dana White for allegedly screwing over his fighters and criminally underpaying them.

For the uninitiated, ‘The Roast Show’ is a show where comedians, celebrities, and friends belt out good-natured and sometimes below-the-belt jokes at a guest of honor. In the past, it has been done to the likes of Justin Bieber and Charlie Sheen, and even former US President, Donald Trump.

This time around it was Tom Brady’s turn. Comedian Andrew Schulz took to the stage to roast Tom Brady. And while the joke was aimed at Brady’s divorce, Schulz being Schulz, took some shots at White.

“Gronkowski, Edlemen, Welker, that is not a receiving corp that is a law firm. And with that divorce coming up, you’re going to f*king need them. Oh that is why Dana is here so you can learn how to f*k a Brazilian out of half their purse.”



Tom Brady announced in October 2022 that he was parting ways with his Brazilian wife, Gisele Bündchen of 13 years. Schulz’s joke insinuates that Dana White often cheats his Brazilian fighters out of their fully deserved purse. Schulz’s joke also points out the fact that in the upcoming divorce, Brady will have to pay a hefty sum to his soon-to-be ex-wife.

Jokes aside, did you know why Tom Brady and Dana White are so close? Well, they are friends for starters. The NFL star is known to have invested in the Dana White-led company as well.

Tom Brady once invested in Dana White’s UFC

The UFC was once a failing business where the Fertitta brothers had invested over $40 million. Over two decades, Dana White managed to turn the business around and eventually sold it in 2016 for $4.2 billion. The UFC was acquired by WME-IMG. Unbeknownst to many, WME-IMG is also one of the biggest talent management agencies in the world representing some of the biggest names in Hollywood and sports.



Therefore, when they acquired the UFC, they offered some of their clients a chance to buy a small stake in the UFC. Tom Brady was one of the people who bought a small stake in the UFC when it was offered back in 2016. Others on the list include Serena Williams and Adam Levine among others.