Dennis Rodman amassed $27 million in NBA career earnings but was left homeless by his mother at age 17

Dennis Rodman’s mother made Dennis Rodman homeless at age 18 for quite the reason

Over the course of his life, Dennis Rodman has gone through a lot.

His home life wasn’t the best, with the man never even having a father in the picture. He had struggles with mental health during his time in the NBA where he was treated more like a liability than an actual player of any kind. And as many know, he went through several years of drug abuse and addiction, something he had to work very, very hard to get rid of.

Going back to his home life though, an absent father wasn’t the only issue he had to go through.

You see, his mother had to take up several od jobs to support their family after his father abandoned them. And that caused a lot of friction.

Heck, during his time in high school, Rodman was given a very specific, very harsh ultimatum. And failing which he got quite the punishment that was far too harsh by any standards.

Dennis Rodman’s own mother kicked him out after he completed high school

No, this was not for a day. This wasn’t for a week, or a month either. This was forever.

Essentially, Dennis Rodman may have amassed $27 million in NBA earnings at a certain point in his life, but years prior, he was told to get a job right after high school, failing which he’d be kicked out of the house.

The young man at the time apparently refused. And well, here are Rodman’s words on what happened next, as per Amo Mama.

“She kicked me out. She changed the locks. I had a garbage bag full of clothes. I left the house, and I just sat on the steps down at the apartment complex.”

We probably don’t need to say it, but on the surface, this is some horrible parenting.

Despite that though, it is possible that we may be missing something here. After all, the Bulls legend did invite his mom to his Hall of Fame induction.

My mother at the Hall of Fame @hoophall with me. pic.twitter.com/K1sv3b2HAO — Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) March 3, 2016

Still, for all the verbal beatdowns and bullying he gets from the NBA community, Dennis Rodman really should be praised for showing this level of tenacity to get through it all.

We don’t know about anyone else, but we’re proud of you, Dennis.

