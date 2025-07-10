“She Seems Nice”: Klay Thompson’s Father Mychal Responds to Rumors About Son Dating Megan Thee Stallion

An integral part of the late ’80s Showtime Lakers, Mychal Thompson won two rings as a player during his 12-year career. He’s been the Lakers’ radio announcer for more than two decades and counting, making him an NBA immortal and his son, Klay is one of the greatest shooters of all time and a four-time champ himself.

LeBron James has opted into the final year of his contract with a cryptic message to the team and the Buss family is selling the franchise to Dodgers owner Mark Walter. Subsequently, with Deandre Ayton also coming aboard to fill the hole at center, you would think that Thompson would be a great person to talk to to get up to speed on everything happening with the Lakers.

Thompson appeared on ESPN LA’s Mason & Ireland show yesterday, but the interview was derailed by the viral Instagram post that has the entire NBA gossip-verse talking.

Yes, that’s famous rapper Megan Thee Stallion having some fun in the sun, and maybe (?) that’s Klay Thompson lounging poolside. Nobody is quite sure, but it’s gotten people talking, so naturally, Mychal was asked about it.

“Who’s that?” the elder Thompson asked when presented with the rumor of his son’s supposed love interest. “I’ve never heard of her.”

The show’s hosts tried to goad Thompson into a reaction by playing a clip from WAP, the explicit smash hit that Megan Thee Stallion had with Cardi B, but though he confessed he had heard of the song, he still didn’t give them what they were hoping for.

Thompson said that his sons don’t really talk to him much about who they’re dating, “unless it got serious. I haven’t met anybody yet, so I don’t know.”

Thompson asked if she were famous (“I’m not into that life, so I don’t know”), at which point the hosts attempted to fill him in on what a big star she was.

They then showed him a provocative picture of her and asked if he would approve if the rumors were true. Thompson gave the perfect deadpan response. “She seems nice,” he said.

It’s more than a little weird to grill a guy about who his son is dating while showing him sensual photos of the young lady in question, but it’s especially egregious for it to happen on an ESPN platform when the guy is the Lakers radio analyst.

It would appear ESPN has gone the way of bro-podcasting for this particular segment, at least. Perhaps it was a slow news day. But how about those Dalton Knecht Summer League highlights, eh?