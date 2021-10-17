“The culture here is something that I really fell in love with”: Chris Paul explains why he chose to re-sign with the Phoenix Suns this past offseason

Despite the rumours of Chris Paul signing with other teams this past offseason, the veteran guard decided to stick with the Suns. CP3 explains why he took this decision.

Even though the Phoenix Suns fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals, this past campaign was the most successful season ever for Chris Paul. The point god put up 16.4 points, 8.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds on an efficient 49.9/39.5/93.4 shooting split, earning his 11th All-Star appearance and his 10th All-NBA team selection.

Making into his first NBA Finals in his 16-year long career, CP3 was only 2 wins away from being a champion. However, the Bucks managed to steal the ring right under Phoenix’s nose, winning the finals 4-2 in a come-from-the-back series win.

After failing to win his maiden title, there were speculations that Paul would be joining forces with LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the Los Angeles Lakers to chase his long-awaited championships. However, Chris decided to showcase his loyalty to the city of Phoenix and re-signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension.

“We have such a great family environment here in Phoenix”: Chris Paul

The move came as a surprise to many. He was heavily expected to sign with LAL and get his ring, however, he chose to be with the Suns. And recently, the 36-year-old pass-first guard revealed why he decided to stay at Phoenix.

“It was exciting, as long as I played in the league — to finally get an opportunity to go get a taste of what NBA Finals was like. It was big for myself, my whole team, my coaching staff and especially the Suns organization.

My family is in L.A. [Los Angeles], so being close to them, obviously, was a big part of the decision. But the biggest part is basketball. I love to play basketball [and] we have such a great family environment here in Phoenix. From all the guys on the team to the coaching staff, our culture is something that I really fell in love with and I’m happy to be here.”

Now that CP3 has decided to run it back with the more experienced Phoenix Suns team, he along with Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton will hope to see a similar type of, if not better, the success they witnessed last year.