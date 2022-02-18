“We gon’ run that sh*t back like Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant”: Von Miller is ready to take the Rams back to the Super Bowl like the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2000s

Von Miller hopped on the Los Angeles Rams train when he was traded there mid-season, and now he’s ready for a Kobe Bryant-Shaquille O’Neal type run with them.

Los Angeles built a team of strong veterans through trades and signings over the course of a few years, and it finally resulted in a Super Bowl win. While these moves cost them many draft picks, if you watched the Rams Super Bowl parade, you’ll know that GM Les Snead doesn’t care.

Rams GM Les Snead’s shirt is legendary 😂 (via @KaraHenderson) pic.twitter.com/7bZOPRZCCv — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 16, 2022

Von Miller along with several other free agents will have to sign back, but because of the Rams impressive run to prominence, everyone will be more than willing to do that now. No team has repeated since the 2003-04 Patriots, and Los Angeles will be looking to replicate their success.

Von Miller is ready to run it back like Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant

Whiel repeats are rare in the NFL, the NBA has seen their fair share of them. From the Golden State Warriors from 2016-2018, to the Miami Heat from 2011-2013, and even the Los Angeles Lakers all the way back in 2000-2003, there have been plenty of repeats and even three peats (remember the two three peats that that guy Michael Jordan led in the 1990s?).

Hailing from Los Angeles, Miller knows the history of the Lakers runs deep in the city, and he’s ready to bring back another title to the city. After the Super Bowl parade, a fan spotted Miller in a parking lot and asked him if he was ready to run it back like the Lakers, and Miller defiantly responded.

It’ll take a lot of effort for the Rams to bring back the same roster, but they can definitely find inspiration from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of last year who brought back every single Super Bowl starter despite having limtied cap space. The Rams are in a similar situation, currently having -$17.8 million.

However, if the team is committed, they can surely find a way.

