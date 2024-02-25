Magic’s Paolo Banchero Gets Emotional After Drilling Buzzer-Beater Over Pistons

Credits: Feb 14, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) celebrates a three-point shot against the New York Knicks in the second quarter at KIA Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The state of Michigan witnessed a high-caliber NBA weekend clash as the visitors Orlando Magic pulled off a remarkable finish. The away side’s Paolo Banchero drilled a buzzer-beater over the hosts Detroit Pistons to lead his team to a 112-109 victory. Following the admirable endeavor, the 21-year-old opened up about his standpoint while letting his emotions take over.

Advertisement

The 2024 All-Star displayed his on-court authority with 12.4 seconds left to play in the game. After receiving the ball in the wing, the power forward attempted to put his side in the lead with the scores being tied at 109. With merely two seconds left on the shot clock, the youngster eventually found space to score his game-winning mid-ranger while earning a free throw. Later, the Washington-born also made his free throw effort count to comfortably seal the clash’s fate.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheHoopCentral/status/1761592982049050680?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

His match-defining action put behind his rough shooting night of 5-17 from the field and 0-2 from behind the arc. The away crowd rejoiced their talismanic figure’s efforts while applauding his sustained perseverance through hardship.

The 6ft 10″ Magic star became emotional before expressing his gratitude towards the roster.

“It’s just been tough man. I have been feeling terrible. I played terrible and I just give credit to my teammates, man. They lifted me up the whole game…This was a hard game and I’m proud of my team right now,” the 2022 draft pick mentioned in the post-match interview.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BallyMagic/status/1761597472688783710?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Therefore, the triumph has certainly enhanced the faith and understanding between the Magic players. The team’s unshakable belief in Banchero’s ability despite the circumstances marked an incredible chapter for the franchise. As for Banchero, his self-confidence certainly received a major boost as his teammates trusted him to deliver on the biggest occasion.

Advertisement

Can Paolo Banchero lead the Orlando Magic to the postseason?

Following the latest win, the organization cements its place in the 6th spot on the Eastern Conference table. With a 56.1% win rate, they are quite neck to neck with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Indiana Pacers. Hence, a comfortable qualification to the playoffs remains a major possibility at this stage of the season.

The team has seemingly gained momentum over time as the recent victory marked their third consecutive triumph. On top of it, the franchise has come out victorious in eight of their last 10 games, fueling their journey to the top half of the table. A remarkable 18-8 home form also serves as a source of hope for the Magic supporters.

Amidst the positives, the only concern remains over their inconsistent away run of 14-17. Thus, in the second half of the regular season, the team must overcome this barrier to ensure a post-season campaign. That being said, the fans have little to worry about as the team remains on track to end their 3-year-long hiatus from the playoffs.