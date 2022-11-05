“She Was With a Few Other Fellas”: Shaquille O’Neal, Who Pays $50,000 in Alimony to Shaunie, Was Once Cheated On by His Girlfriend

Shaquille O’Neal grew so famous through his athletic gift that by the time he was in college, even Hollywood actresses like Halle Berry knew about him. Women were crazy for O’Neal. Maybe it was because he was talented, maybe it was for his fame or success. Whichever the case, Shaquille O’Neal enjoyed the adoration, and in turn, he adored women back. But in college, this adoration brought him heartbreak.

For O’Neal, cheating is nothing new. He has been ‘entangled’ in several such incidents. In fact, O’Neal confessed to cheating on Shaunie on multiple occasions.

Though a long time before he became an NBA superstar and his life was a public museum, Shaquille O’Neal had his heart broken by a college girlfriend.

Shaquille O’Neal was cheated on by an ex-girlfriend

Diesel in his book Shaq Uncut revealed a rather sad story about his early life. He claimed that there was a girl in his college he absolutely adored. Shaq believed that his relationship with women always faced trouble and this case was no different.

The 7′ ft 1″ star confessed that he was madly in love with the girl from LSU. However, even though she claimed to revert the same feelings, she cheated behind Shaquille O’Neal’s back. When Shaq came to know this, he was left heartbroken.

Shaq: “I won’t lie to you. My relationships with women haven’t always been the best. It started all the way back at LSU, when I fell in love with a girl who was dogging me behind my back. She was with me, but when I wasn’t looking she was with a few other fellas, too. I was so blinded by love I never saw it coming. Looking back, I think she was more in love with the glamour of my life than just caring about me.”

Diesel’s cheating led to a costly divorce settlement with Shaunie O’Neal

Shaq in his future became just like the woman who hurt him. He took to infidelity and regularly cheated on his ex-wife Shaunie O’Neal. His refusal to stay loyal cost him his marriage to her.

A messy divorce ensued and Shaq was ordered to pay Shaunie hefty amounts in alimony. Each month, he owed his ex-wife $10,000 in alimony and $10,000 for each of his 4 kids. A small cost considering the damage O’Neal’s actions had on Shaunie and his children.

