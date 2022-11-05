“My Kids Don’t Give a S**t”: Dennis Rodman, Who Amassed $27 Million in NBA Career, Forced Kids Into Hatred With His Negligence

Dennis Rodman is a complex character, to say the least. His NBA career was marred by controversies. Some were on the court, but most were off of it. The nature of his actions off the court created a deep gorge between him and his family. A gorge Rodman could never truly fill but blamed it on his children.

Scottie Pippen once claimed that everyone on the Bulls squad knew he was living two lives. One was extremely professional, where he competed every day with everything he had to offer.

The second one saw him partying in Vegas and doing absurd things. This is the part that made Dennis Rodman truly popular.

That being said, we are not denying what The Worm was capable of or underplaying his achievements. There is no denying that Dennis was a beast of a player. But he was also an eccentric millionaire who neglected his children but still chose to blame them.

Dennis Rodman blamed his children

In an intimate interview with Terrence McCoy, a sloshed rodman opened up about his children. McCoy conveyed a sense of melancholy in The Worm’s words and emotions. As if he was genuinely impacted by the absence of his children.

However, his words conveyed a whole different story. The drunk Rodman, in his vulnerability, revealed how he perceived the falling out between him and his own blood.

He also blamed them for not caring and hating him. While it was his son’s birthday on the day of the interview, Rodman instead chose to drink and hang out with his usual entourage.

Rodman: “It’s my son’s birthday today, and I missed it. For the last five years, I’ve missed it. It sucks. He’s my smallest son. My kids don’t give a s**t, but I do. They hate me because of who I am.”

Dennis’ blame is unjustified. He is easily the one who has alienated his children. Perhaps in his need to defy societal norms or perhaps due to the trauma he carried from growing up. Whatever the case, the onus of this interaction lies on Dennis instead of his children.

Rodman’s eccentricity destroyed his relationship with his kids

Rodman’s daughter Alexis confessed to a similar fallout with her father in the same interview. She revealed how Dennis Rodman’s eccentric life and public wildness had cost her a normal life.

She revealed that she had chosen to stay away from her father rather than face it all head-on. Though, at the time of the interview, she had already improved the bond between them.

Yet, she was also well aware of the impact The Worm’s drinking had on everyone around him. He made a whopping $27 million in his NBA career. Yet, he is worth only $500,000 now thanks to his lifestyle. It is, therefore, safe to conclude that the worm has no right blaming his kids,

