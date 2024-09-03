Sheryl Swoopes Gets Threat Call, Blames Stephen A. Smith and Nancy Lieberman

The Sheryl Swoopes and Caitlin Clark drama continues to escalate. After Stephen A. Smith and Nancy Lieberman called the Hall of Famer out for her issues with the Indiana Fever star, fans on social media joined in too. However, one seemingly has taken an online discussion too far.

Advertisement

Swoopes revealed on X that a fan called her and threatened her. She tagged Smith and Lieberman in the post and blamed them for the ideal, suggesting their criticism of her led to this unfortunate situation. She wrote,

“@stephenasmith @NancyLieberman this guy just called me and threatened me. Not sure how he got my number. But this what y’all wanna do? His number is 813.679.7695.”

@stephenasmith @NancyLieberman this guy just called me and threatened me. Not sure how he got my number. But this what y'all wanna do?

His number is 813.679.7695 — Sheryl Swoopes (@airswoopes22) September 3, 2024

Although Swoopes did not reveal what was said on that call, the fact that she immediately went public with the information and posted the caller’s number suggests it was a threat to be concerned about. The four-time NBA champion believes Smith and Lieberman bashing her on The Stephen A. Smith Show was directly responsible for the call.

The analyst had the 66-year-old on as a guest on the latest episode of her show. During their conversation, Lieberman revealed she contacted Swoopes and called her out for falsely claiming that Clark was in her fifth year of college basketball and in her 20s when she broke Pete Maravich’s NCAA scoring record. She said,

“I called her as a friend and I said, ‘You can say whatever you want. You can have your own opinion about anybody but you do have to get the statistics right.’ I mean, facts matter and if you just get ahead of this and just say, ‘Hey, I made a mistake on my numbers.’ Then this thing is over and everybody respects you for your opinion.”

Swoopes did not publicly apologize for her comment but revealed on X that she reached out to the rookie to ask for forgiveness, and she graciously accepted it. However, the Hall of Famer wasn’t too pleased about Lieberman’s criticism and ended their 32-year friendship. The 66-year-old claimed,

“I tried to talk to her at the Final Four, she didn’t want to talk to me. My life is going to be good or great with or without Sheryl Swoopes in my life. I’d rather have her in it.”

Smith and Lieberman’s disapproval of Swoopes’ antics is legitimate. However, a fan threatening her over it is a bridge too far.