Shocking accessory designed by Kobe Bryant is valued by experts to be worth an incredible $10 million

Kobe Bryant is an integral personality in NBA history. Bryant’s footprint outside the basketball vertical is quite staggering as well!

When it comes down to popularity, influence, and stardom, look no further than Kobe Bryant. The Los Angeles Lakers legend has established and solidified himself as an NBA great.

The “Black Mamba’s” work on the court, has propelled him to new heights. The five championships possessed by Bryant, have laid the foundations for him to excel as an entrepreneur.

It goes without saying that, the greater you are in any field of work, the better you are rewarded. Kobe was the hardest worker in his entire 20-year span in the NBA.

But that mentality didn’t end with his retirement. After the end of his playing career, the former NBA ‘MVP’ has gone on to amass a stellar amount of wealth, including being involved in certain business ventures.

The most notable being, his stake in the sports drink company, BodyArmour. What started as an initial $6 Million dollar investment, would soon hit the $200 Million mark in valuation. A visionary of his time.

Apart from his NBA contracts, Bryant has earned an easy 100+ million through his business ventures. His success off the court is largely accredited to his body of work and accomplishments on the hardwood floors.

A watch that is designed and signed by the five-time NBA champion, Kobe Bryant, is set to be auctioned off!

The watch that is set to be auctioned is a limited edition 18k rose gold King Power ‘Black Mamba’ Tourbillon that Bryant designed as the brand’s ambassador.

The watch is set to be aligned in a package. One that includes a sneaker, and a piece of digital art, which the seller values at an astonishing $10 Million.

The rarity of the piece is such that, there are only 250 pieces of the watch that’s been made. In addition, only three of them come in the color ‘Rose Gold’.

Since his unfortunate and untimely death, in January 2020, Bryant’s name and value have risen tenfold. Considering the fact that it’s been two years since the ‘Mamba mentality’ prevails to this day.

