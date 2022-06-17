“Shooting with his eyes closed wasn’t enough, Michael Jordan decided to use his off-hand”: When the Bulls GOAT left everyone in awe using his left hand to sink in a free throw

During a Chicago Bulls-Atlanta Hawks clash, Michael Jordan decided to use his non-shooting hand to knock down a free throw.

Michael Jordan is among the most iconic athletes in sports history. The Chicago Bulls guard led the franchise to become one of the greatest dynasties the league has ever seen – 6 championships in 8 seasons, a dominant 72-10 record season, and managed to win 388 regular-season games and 90 playoffs games in the span of 6 years over two stints (1990-1993, 1995-1998).

Mike even managed to win every possible individual accolade a player could’ve. Over the span of his illustrious career, MJ had 14 All-Star appearances, 11 All-NBA selections, 3-time steal champ, 10-time scoring champ, 5 MVPs, 6 Finals MVPs, got inducted into the Hall-Of-Fame, and was even selected to the NBA’s 50th and 75th Anniversary Team.

“His Airness” has one of the craziest highlight reels you’ll ever see. Apart from the jaw-dropping dunks, shots, handles, and passes, MJ has a few impressive free-throw line plays as well.

“Is Michael Jordan gonna shoot this left-handed? Yes, he is!”: Commentators during the Bulls-Hawks clash

Back in his playing days with the Bulls, during one of their clashes against the Atlanta Hawks, MJ went to the charity stripe and went on to do something immensely impressive. The guard decided to make things tough for himself and switch his hands for the shot. Using his left hand, Jordan went on to knock down a free throw.

The play-by-play commentators couldn’t believe what Mike had just done.

“Is he gonna shoot this left-handed? Yes, he is,” the commentator said. “Oh my goodness. Did you see how he shot that? Just a little salt in the wound.”

Yes, some might call him cocky for doing so. However, there was no player who was as self-confident as Michael was. And he would take to any measures possible to show his greatness to the world.

