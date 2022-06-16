“The way Stephen Curry plays puts the fear of God into defenses like nobody I’ve ever seen”: When Steve Kerr snubbed Michael Jordan by describing the Warriors star’s dominance

Stephen Curry may be one of the most dominant players to have ever played with his gravity and shooting, and Steve Kerr even admitted to once, maybe snubbing Michael Jordan.

The Warriors star is currently gearing up for game six against the Boston Celtics, the potential series decider. Curry’s been brilliant the entire series, but his performance dipped a little bit in game five.

He scored a series low 16 points, and he didn’t even make a three pointer. Boston had him all shut down. Yet, they still lost by 10 points, a margin of victory that’s much closer than the score really was.

That should worry Boston fans. If Curry comes back firing, there’s no telling how deadly this Warriors team can be. Golden State is at its best when Curry is on top of his game, and if they were able to win without that happening, there’s no telling what might happen when he’s actually playing well.

Steve Kerr may have snubbed Michael Jordan when discussing Stephen Curry

Curry’s impact on the game is unspeakable. His three point ability changed the game forever. He made threes at a rate nobody had ever seen before, and that forced teams to adapt.

The three point revolution was led by Stephen Curry. The way teams play defense now, playing over on pick and rolls, and blitzing shooters off the line, was inspired by Curry.

His gravity is so great that even when he doesn’t have the ball he’s a threat. He’s constantly moving around, bouncing off screens, looking to get open for a three, or just pretend like he is before driving in for a clean layup.

Curry does it all. Kerr was once asked about Curry back in 2017, and he responded in the perfect way possible. He put Curry’s greatness into words the only way you can really.

However, Kerr has also had the privilege of playing alongside Michael Jordan. Jordan, of course, is the greatest NBA player of all time, and he dominated teams in a way that’s never been replicated. He could take over a game whenever he wanted, and he’s the NBA’s all time leading scorer in points per game. So, was Kerr snubbing him?

Probably not, but it’s crazy to consider that Kerr laid that superlative out there without even considering Jordan once. It’s interesting to think about, but there’s probably not much to it.

