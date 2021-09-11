“Should I admit I’m a championship chaser and that I did it for the money?” When LeBron James embraced the role of ‘villain’ after leaving the Cavaliers for the Miami Heat

LeBron James released an iconic advertisement where he questioned the audience on whether or not he should admit his move to Miami was him ring chasing.

LeBron James caused a paradigm shift to occur within the NBA when he decided to team up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh on the Miami Heat in 2010. Him taking his talents to South Beach popularized superstars teaming up with one another in order to attain the oh-so elusive first ring that they promised to capture.

Sure, LeBron James isn’t the first one to form a superteam but what ensued in the 2010s following his move is something that had never happened before. Of course, ‘forsaking’ your home state of Ohio to go chase titles in Miami would cause the former to lash out in a major way.

James was labelled as a villain during the entirety of his 4-year stint on the Heat by not just Cleveland, but darn near the entire league. Turning heel for the future Hall of Famer was a new feeling as he had been ‘the Chosen One’ for so long. He soon, however, seemed to embrace it.

LeBron James embraces his role as a villain in the NBA.

LeBron James finally decided to let everybody know that he was alright with being labelled ‘a villain’ nearly 11 years ago, when he first made his move from Cleveland to Miami. He did so by teaming up with Nike for an advert that asked the audience if he should admit that he was chasing rings and money.

This was a brilliant marketing strategy for ‘the King’ as playing the hero for as long as he did became a bit stale. Him taking on a fresh persona while also playing under the bright lights that shone on him in Miami most definitely did wonders for the eventual 4x champ.

John Cena was somewhat right when he said that the NBA is more like WWE than people notice. Rivalries and played up storylines are what drive ticket sales and viewership. When they don’t have a villain any longer (like when LeBron James returned to Cleveland), they ‘create’ a new one (Kevin Durant to the Warriors).