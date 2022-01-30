“Luka Doncic has his teammates working on overdrive!”: StatMuse shockingly reveals that Mavericks’ success since 2022 is comparable to the Suns’ dominance

StatMuse reveals eye-opening stats about Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks since the turn of the year

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks have flown just a tad bit under the radar, despite their incredible performances.

In their last 10 games, the team has gone 7-3, and currently stands 29-21, good for 5th in the Western Conference. In other words, the team has been beating on NBA teams left and right off -ate, and have recovered from spots that aren’t even eligible for the play-in tournament, all the way to a respectable seeding.

This run hasn’t come out of thin air though. In fact, as StatMuse puts it, this has been due to the constant and consistent efforts of three key players, that have made it all possible.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jalen Brunson have been the fire behind the Mavericks’ resurgence according to StatMuse

Remember when Kristaps Porzingis was completely given up on after last season’s playoffs? When Luka Doncic came into the season more unfit than ever before? When it was thought that Jalen Brunson would only be used as a trade piece to help usher in better role players around their franchise player?

Well, now, while being led by exactly these three players, this is what the team is doing at the moment.

The Mavs are 12-3 in 2022, only second to the Suns. Luka averaging 25/10/9

Porzingis averaging 26/7

Brunson averaging 15p/6a They have league’s best defense in that span. pic.twitter.com/YKDJZKHC9c — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 30, 2022

Better yet, the Mavericks could still go even higher in the standings, with the Jazz’s record of 30-20 being only two games better off. And given that Utah is on a 4 game losing streak as well right now, we don’t expect that process to take too long either.

But now, the real question is, can this Mavericks team finally get out of the first round, in their Luka Doncic era?

As things stand, all the signs sure point to the answer being a resounding yes. And for the sake of the fans of the franchise, we sure do hope that is the case.

